Are your body minerals balanced? Dr. Wilhelm H. Schuessler of Cell Salts, realized that mineral deficiencies are a major cause of numerous health problems. Harmony in Life wants to get your body right with the class, Supporting Your Body With Cell Salts With Lindsay Samuelson ND. Dr. Samuelson, who has over 10 years of post-graduate study in the field of Naturopathic Medicine, will teach the benefits of using Cell Salt therapy, introducing 12 of the basic salts for therapeutic use. Register for the class online. 2-4pm. Sunday, March 26. $20.

Harmony in Life

5747 Main St. | Sylvania

419-517-0047 | harmonyinlifecenter.com