Sunshine Communities annual Sunshine Walk Run & Roll

20 years ago, Toledo-native Jeff Alt hiked the Appalachian Trail. While he hiked on his own, he wasn’t by himself— he spent time thinking of his brother, Aaron, and others with developmental disabilities that his hike would support. Since Alt’s time on the trail,

Sunshine Communities has recreated the experience during their annual Sunshine Walk, Run & Roll. Join Jeff, his brother Aaron, and others at Sunshine Communities for the 20th anniversary of this 5K help to support the programs and services for people with developmental disabilities. $25/adults & $15/children 12 and under. 7-10am, registration. 8:30am, 5K run. 10am, 5K Walk and Roll. Saturday, September 9.

Monclova Elementary School

8035 Monclova Rd. | 419-725-2285

Sunshine.org