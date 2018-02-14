Self-Awareness and Self-Defense for Women Training Seminar with Sempai Shelly Blanco

According to a 2005 survey by the United Nation Women organization, up to 70 percent of women experience physical or sexual violence from men in their lifetime, mostly by people they already know. These statistics are certainly unsettling, but we think it’s best to hope for the best and prepare for the worst. To help teach women the basics of self-defense, Sempai Shelly Blanco of the Martial Arts Center books special, one-hour clinics for private groups of up to 30 participants regularly. See what her sessions are all about during an open Self-Awareness and Self-Defense for Women training seminar, from 9-10:30am on Sunday, March 11. Register by contacting Shelly Blanco at blancoshelly@gmail.com.

Martial Arts Center at the Shops at Fallen Timbers

3100 Main St., Maumee.

419-385-1000 | ohiomartialarts.com