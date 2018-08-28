Picnic in the Park ‘Our Neck of the Woods’ to Benefit Cancer Survivors

42,730 people are expected to survive cancer in 2018, according to the American Cancer Society. In efforts to keep that number up and to empower those survivors, the Fernwood Palmwood Norwood Oakwood neighborhood is hosting their third annual picnic in the park, “Our Neck of the Woods” to benefit cancer survivorship. The event will highlight multiple organizations that offer programs and services for healing opportunities in Northwest Ohio, featuring the 2018 Steppin’ Ballroom and Urban Line Dancing. Be a part of the neighborhood’s mission to enrich the community at this motivational gathering.

$5 | 2-7pm | Sunday, September 2

Ottawa Park Amphitheater | 2205 Kenwood Blvd