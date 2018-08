Practice your poses, breathing, posture and flexibility during this outdoor yoga session. Oh yeah, did we mention there will be a few special guests too? Sunny Meade Farms offers outdoor yoga with alpacas and goats. The furry friends will roam the grounds right next to you as you relax. $20.

9:30-11am | Saturday, August 18

Sunny Meade Alpacas | 7770 Prov Neap Swan Rd, Swanton

419-875-5582 | sunnymeadealpacas.com