Marking the end of summer outdoor yoga classes at Hensville, Om in the Outfield celebrates the aspiring yogi in all of us. Instructor Malena Caruso of Toledo Asana Room will lead an hour long Ashtanga Yoga practice, referring to the eight branches of yoga, incorporating breathing exercises along with stretches and poses. After class mix and mingle for lunch and conversation. $15.

10am-noon | Saturday September 29

Hensville | 406 Washington St

419-725-4367 | hensvilletoledo.com