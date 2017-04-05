A little scary and a little serene, the mysteries of the Maumee River are revealed when the BGSU Outdoor Program embarks on their Moonlight Canoeing trek. A 25-mile trip down the winding Maumee River, this canoe excursion starts after dark and goes to the wee hours. Vans will take you upstream and pick you up after. BGSU will provide canoes, paddles and personal flotation devices. Come alone and make a new friend to pioneer the River. Bring drinking water, a change of clothes (in case you get wet) and snacks. Canoeing experience is preferred, but not required. Your registration email confirmation will provide meetup location. 7pm-1am. Friday, April 7. $20/BGSU students $30/general. bgsu.edu/recwell/outdoor-program/trips.html