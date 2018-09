If you are one of the millions of people in the U.S. who suffer from migraines, come to the library to learn from Carmela Gonzalez, M.D., about risks, triggers and symptoms to help prevent severe migraine pain.

2-3pm | Thursday | 9.13

King Road Branch Library | 3900 King Rd. | Sylvania

419-259-5380 | toledolibrary.org

Free