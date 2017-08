Feel peace around you in nature. Learn how to grow the perfect garden during two workshops led by Arden Pontasch, of Sage Horticulture Solutions, at The Space. On Saturday, August 5, explore how the magical ‘potion’ of mycorrhizal fungi can help your garden thrive during Making Magic in the Garden.

Then, on Saturday, August 12, learn how a healthy, balanced microsystem is great for Inviting Life in Your Garden.

1-2:30pm. $25. The Space 425 Jefferson Ave. 3rd floor. sagehorticulturesolutions.com