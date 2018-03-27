Kick-Off Ride with #30DaysOfBiking

The month of May— Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of

Governments’ (TMACoG) Bike Month— is still a while away, but we know you can’t go along for the ride without getting into gear.

Warm up during April after a lazy winter indoors with

#30DaysOfBiking, presented by Toledo Bikes and the Toledo Bicycle Coalition. Start spinning your wheels with a slow-roll through downtown and the Middlegrounds Metropark during the 30 Days of Biking Kick-Off Ride, which will cover about 10 miles.

1:30-3:30pm | Sunday, April 1

Toledo Bikes | 1114 Washington St., Toledo

419-386-6090 | Toledobikes.org | 30daysofbiking.com