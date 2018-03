Interested in learning how to kayak without exposure to intimidating currents? Metroparks Toledo is offering a beginner kayak course in a heated indoor pool at the University of Toledo. Certified staff from the American Canoe Association will teach basic strokes and water safety. Register in advance. $15. 6-8pm Saturday, March 24.

University of Toledo Rec Center

419-530-3700 | utrecportal.utoledo.edu