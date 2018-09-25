It’s OK to Not Be OK—Suicide Prevention ‘Out of the Darkness Walk’

With suicide being one of the leading causes of death in America, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts the Out of the Darkness Walk to raise awareness and fund research, educational programs and support for survivors of suicide loss and mental illness. The Walk comes to Toledo for an inspiring night full of love and hope. Join the cause by registering online. Event is free for participants, but donations are encouraged.

9:30am-1pm | Saturday, October 6

Promenade Park | 250 Water St

afsp.donordrive.com