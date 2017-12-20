Intro to Chakras class at The Space

For all those soul-searchers out there, discover your inner-self at the Intro to Chakras class. Sanskrit for the term “wheel,” chakras are wheels of energy within your body, emitting different types of energies which contribute to your health, emotions, and thought patterns. The seven main chakras will be explored including their deep connection to your personal self. A guided meditation will conclude the workshop.

1-3pm. Sunday, January 7.

The Space, 425 Jefferson Ave. 3rd floor.

thespacetoledo.com