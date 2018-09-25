Glow Roll 419 Fundraiser for ‘Read for Literacy’

Glow rolls, or community bike rides held at night, have a history going back to the 70s in Paris. In Toledo, Wersell’s Bike and Ski Shop has hosted community bike rides since the 90s. Glow Roll 419 is more than a ride, it’s a fundraiser for local non-profit Read for Literacy. The ten mile course will begin at the United Way (424 Jackson St.) and wind through Toledo unabated with local police blocking off traffic. The ride finishes with an after party at The Pub (912 Monroe St.) where live music and food trucks await. Families welcome. $25.

6:30pm | Friday, September 28

facebook.com/WersellsBikeShop | readforliteracy.org/assets/Glow-Roll-2018-brochure.pdf