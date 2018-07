Things really cool off when the sun goes down, so why not get out on the trail? Experience a night run along with other serious runners or hike at your own pace during Under the Maumee Moon 5k. Glow attire is encouraged. Registration required.

$5 | 9:30pm | Wednesday, July 11

Side Cut Metropark, 1025 W. River Rd., Maumee

419-407-9700 | Metroparkstoledo.com