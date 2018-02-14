Field Trip with Toledo Naturalists’ Association Lake Erie Birding

Nature doesn’t compromise, and birds are more reliant on weather patterns than us humans, but we’re still excited for the many species of birds that will begin to pass through Northwest Ohio in March. Take a tip from the birds— you know, the early ones who get the worm— and start birding season early during the Toledo Naturalists’ Association Lake Erie Birding field trip to Maumee Bay State Park. Expect to see ducks, some early-arriving songbirds, other migrants, and a possible flight of hawks along the lake. Meet leader Matt Anderson at the campground parking lot. 8:30am-noon. Sunday, March 11.

Maumee Bay State Park

1400 State Park Rd., Oregon

toledonaturalist.org | Free