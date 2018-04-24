Check Your Skin With Free Local Cancer Screenings

As much fun as we like to have fun here at Toledo City Paper, we also recognize the seriousness of maintaining our health, both personally and as a community. The entire month of May is nationally recognized as Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Check out our roundup of local skin cancer screenings, free of charge.

ADA Aesthetics | Event Link | FREE

12780 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg

419-872-0777



Friday, May 4 | 9-11am | Sylvania Location

Saturday, May 5 | 9am-12pm | Perrysburg Location

Call to schedule appointment.

Mercy St. Anne Cancer Center | FREE

3404 W Sylvania Ave, 2nd Floor, Toledo

419-251-6372 | mercy_healthlink@mercy.com

Saturday, May 5 | 8-11am | Appointment required.

Mitchell Dermatology (Fremont) | FREE

2575 Hayes Ave, Ste 3, Fremont

419-872-4673 | Site

Saturday, May 19 | 9am-1pm | Appointment required.

Bravia Dermatology | Event Link

2000 Regency Ct Ste 201, Toledo

419-948-3376

All Saturdays in May | Call for appointment.

‘Hero Skin Check’ | FREE for local firefighters, police, EMT.

Mercy St. Joseph Cancer Center | FREE

1600 S Canton Center Rd, Ann Arbor, MI

734-712-5680 | Site

Saturday, May 19 | 1-4pm | Walk-ins welcome.

Dr. Paulette Moulton, Moulton Group | FREE

2246 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI

734-241-4950 | Site

Sunday, May 20 | 9am-1pm | Appointment required.

Visit American Academy of Dermatology

for more information on screenings.