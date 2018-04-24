Check Your Skin With Free Local Cancer Screenings

As much fun as we like to have fun here at Toledo City Paper, we also recognize the seriousness of maintaining our health, both personally and as a community. The entire month of May is nationally recognized as Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Check out our roundup of local skin cancer screenings, free of charge.
ADA Aesthetics | Event Link | FREE
12780 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg
419-872-0777
Friday, May 4 | 9-11am | Sylvania Location
Saturday, May 5 | 9am-12pm | Perrysburg Location
Call to schedule appointment.
Mercy St. Anne Cancer Center | FREE
3404 W Sylvania Ave, 2nd Floor, Toledo
419-251-6372 | mercy_healthlink@mercy.com
Saturday, May 5 | 8-11am | Appointment required.
Mitchell Dermatology (Fremont) | FREE
2575 Hayes Ave, Ste 3, Fremont
419-872-4673 | Site
Saturday, May 19 | 9am-1pm | Appointment required.
Bravia Dermatology | Event Link
2000 Regency Ct Ste 201, Toledo
419-948-3376
All Saturdays in May | Call for appointment.
‘Hero Skin Check’ | FREE for local firefighters, police, EMT.
Mercy St. Joseph Cancer Center | FREE
1600 S Canton Center Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
734-712-5680 | Site
Saturday, May 19 | 1-4pm | Walk-ins welcome.
Dr. Paulette Moulton, Moulton Group | FREE
2246 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI
734-241-4950 | Site
Sunday, May 20 | 9am-1pm | Appointment required.
Visit American Academy of Dermatology
for more information on screenings.