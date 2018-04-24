Check Your Skin With Free Local Cancer Screenings

. April 25, 2018.
skin
by Leave a comment

As much fun as we like to have fun here at Toledo City Paper, we also recognize the seriousness of maintaining our health, both personally and as a community. The entire month of May is nationally recognized as Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Check out our roundup of local skin cancer screenings, free of charge.

ADA Aesthetics | Event Link | FREE
12780 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg
419-872-0777

Friday, May 4 | 9-11am | Sylvania Location
Saturday, May 5 | 9am-12pm | Perrysburg Location
Call to schedule appointment.

ADA Aesthetics

 Mercy St. Anne Cancer Center | FREE
3404 W Sylvania Ave, 2nd Floor, Toledo
419-251-6372 | mercy_healthlink@mercy.com

Saturday, May 5 | 8-11am | Appointment required.mercy

Mitchell Dermatology (Fremont) | FREE
2575 Hayes Ave, Ste 3, Fremont
419-872-4673 | Site

Saturday, May 19 | 9am-1pm | Appointment required.

Bravia Dermatology | Event Link
2000 Regency Ct Ste 201, Toledo
419-948-3376

All Saturdays in May | Call for appointment.
‘Hero Skin Check’ | FREE for local firefighters, police, EMT.Screen-Shot-2018-04-25-at-2.12.41-PM

Mercy St. Joseph Cancer Center | FREE
1600 S Canton Center Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
734-712-5680 | Site

Saturday, May 19 | 1-4pm | Walk-ins welcome.

Dr. Paulette Moulton, Moulton Group | FREE
2246 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI
734-241-4950 | Site

Sunday, May 20 | 9am-1pm | Appointment required.

Visit American Academy of Dermatology
for more information on screenings.

 

 

 