Calm An Open Mind At California YOGA By Kimi Rae

Meditation asks the mind and body to “do nothing”— a feat that sounds easy, but many find incredibly difficult. Learn how to let yourself relax and let your mind be still during Deep Relaxation and Meditation at California YOGA by Kimi Rae. The workshop will explore breathwork and the fundamentals of meditation by leading participants through a gentle movement and deep relaxation process to help transition the mind into meditation. Please bring a mat, blanket or clothing to stay warm, and an open mind.

Register in advance | $25



1:15-2:45pm | Saturday, April 7

California YOGA by Kimi Rae | CaliforniaYogaStudio.com

6625 Maplewood Ave., Sylvania (above Fiddlestix Boutique)