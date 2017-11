Beginner Pole Fitness Sessions at Paulette’s Studio of Dance

Want to feel sexy and gain strength through this unique and fun full-body workout? Head to Paulette’s School of Dance for Beginner Pole Fitness Sessions or drop in classes on the weekends and conquer your curiosity. To try it out, drop in from 10-11:15am on Saturdays or 11am-12:15pm on Sundays, for $20. Four-week beginner sessions, start Monday, November 27 or Wednesday, November 29; 6-7:15pm classes. Classes are for women only. Register online.

Paulette’s School of Dance

4853 Monroe St. | 419-654-3262

dancetoledo.com