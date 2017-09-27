Be a life lotto winner

Don’t be discouraged by only losing a pound after hard work. You’ve spent years gaining the weight, so it may take time for it to come off. Join Winning the Health Lottery for Life, a program that will teach you how to take the small numbers in weight loss and turn them into big, long-lasting successes. Expert Erika White will teach you about your Body Mass Index and what all the numbers mean in a two-part workshop. Start living beyond the scale and make small steady changes. Part one: 5:30-6:30pm. Monday, October 30. Part two: 5:30-6:30pm. Monday, November 13.

Eberly Center

2801 W. Bancroft Ave.

419-530-8572 | utoledo.edu