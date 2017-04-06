Toledo has a rich cultural background that spans a wide range of ethnicities, but on

May 5 each year, it’s all about recognizing our Mexican populace. Commemorating Mexico’s liberation from France in the year 1862, Cinco de Mayo stands as a proud accomplishment that echos throughout history… and it’s one hell of a party.

Find south of the border flavor up north at some of these locales.

Cinco de Mayo Bar and Grill

offers guests half-off all menu items and live entertainment from two locations on Cinco de Mayo.

11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday; 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday; Sunday, 11am-9pm.

304 E. Alexis Rd., 419-478-7530.

5demayotoledo.com

7011 Airport Highway, Holland.

419-866-8229. 5demayotoledo.com

El Camino Real

-Prep for the party early by visiting the expansive pantio at the restaurant our readers declared Best Mexican Restaurant in the Best of Toledo. DJ’s will play on Cinco de Mayo from 5pm-9pm.

2500 W. Sylvania Ave. | 419-472-0700 | elcaminorealtoledo.com

Casa Barron’s Mexican Restaurant

Do you have what it takes to eat a four-pound taco? Register by May 1st for the competition. The winner receives $100. All imported beers will be on sale for the whole month of May.

11am-10:30pm, Monday-Thursday;

11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

209 Louisiana Ave. | Perrysburg | 419-874-5361 | casabarron.com

El Vaquero

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at one of the three El Vaquero locations across the city.

11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday;

11am-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday;

11am-9:30pm, Sunday.

Secor: 3302 Secor Rd., 419-536-0471

Perrysburg: 26611 N. Dixie Hwy., 419-872-1230.

The Docks: 24 Main St. | 419-690-8330 | vaquerorestaurant.com

Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

Cinco de Mayo drink specials include all Mexican beers just $2.50 on Cinco de Mayo.

11am-11pm, Monday-Thursday;

11am-Midnight, Friday-Saturday.

7742 W. Bancroft St. | 419-841-7523 | toledostripletreat.com

San Marcos Restaurant

Dedicated to serving authentic Mexican cuisine, San Marcos has four locations across the city. Make sure to visit their Broadway location to visit the Mexican market that sells cheeses, meats and produce.

9am-9pm, Monday-Thursday;

8am-9pm, Friday-Sunday.

235 Broadway St., 419-244-2373

719 Galena St., 419-720-0041

2060 W. Laskey Rd., 419-851-0051

1045 S. Reynolds Rd., 419-385-2441

sanmarcosmexicanrestaurants.com

La Fiesta Restaurante

This Maumee eatery prides itself on fresh food and a family-friendly atmosphere.

11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday; 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday; 11:30am-9pm, Sunday. 406 S. Reynolds Rd. | Maumee | 419-897-9222 | afiestarestaurante.com

Loma Linda’s Restaurant

Boasting a large patio, this party-ready Swanton restaurant has served up margarita and authentic food since 1955.

11am-11pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-12pm, Friday-Saturday.

10400 Airport Hwy. | Swanton | 419-865-5455 | toledostripletreat.com

Cinco de Mayo Amigos Cantina

Every day is a party at this Central Ave. Mexican cantina. Enjoy fresh food, a unique menu and a family-friendly atmosphere to prep for May 5th’s festivities. Stop in for happy hour to get $1 off jumbo margaritas from 3-6pm daily.

11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday.

11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

11am-9pm, Sunday.

6975 W. Central Ave. | 419-517-9829

cincodemayoamigoswest.com

El Salto

This Mexican eatery will gear up for Cinco de Mayo with authentic dishes, a friendly atmosphere and fantastic cocktails at both locations for patrons preparing for the holiday.

11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday.

11am-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday. Noon-9pm, Sunday.

Sylvania: 5817 Monroe St.,

419-824-0049

Maumee: 219 Golden Gate Plz.,

419-887-0211

facebook.com/salties

Cinco de Mayo at Cilantro’s

The Zapata family, who formerly ran the popular Taco Gringo food truck, will open their new sit-down restaurant for a Cinco de Mayo celebration. More details will be announced closer to the event.

329 Huron St. | 567-277-5548 | facebook.com/cilantros329

Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center’s 10th Annual Entre Amigos Fundraiser

Support NW Ohio’s regional Latino organization during “Among Friends” dinner, held on Cinco de Mayo. Celebrity waiters, including Anita Lopez (Lucas County Auditor) and Viviana Hurtado (WTOL anchor), will help as guests enjoy a Mexican buffet, cash bar, raffle prizes and more. Local Latino artists Alberto Marin and David Cuatlacuatl will show their work, and Latin Recording Artist “Izaya Burciaga Live” and his band will play at 9pm. Cash bar, tickets available at the door.

For the dinner, two times are available: 5pm and 7pm. $25/pre-sale, $10/children 10 and younger. For the dance, tickets are available at the door at 9pm for $5 per person. 5-11pm. Friday, May 5.

At the newly remodeled Nana’s Kitchen and Event Center,

1225 Broadway St. | 419-241-1655 | sqacc.org

Hollywood Casino

Go all in for a full day of fun, dancing and food for the Hollywood Casino’s second annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Friday, May 5.

Shake your hips and learn Latin Dance during one of two lessons, held from noon-2pm and 4-6pm.

Fill up at the build your own nacho bar from noon-6pm.

Snap a selfie with the “Most Interesting Man in the World” in the H Lounge, and visit the Dos Equis Girls as the pass out swag and gifts from 1-5pm.

Enjoy Latin dance and performances from 6pm to 2am, with a performance by Ballet Folklorico Renacidos from 6-7pm, followed by Explosivo (7-8pm), Grupo Vicio (8:15-9:45pm), La Traizion (10:15pm-12:15am) and DJ X-Ray and DK ARSI until 2am.

1968 Miami St. | 419-661-5200 | hollywoodcasinotoledo.com