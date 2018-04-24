The Brass Tacks On Coffee Quest 419

Drinking coffee doesn’t require a great number of rules, but May’s Coffee Quest 419 does pack a few. No worries, though – it’s ONLY a few. You will drink coffee better in Toledo. Empirical data says it’s fact.

A number of local participating shops have brewed up a hunt that ends with a treasure, as well it should. At the journey’s completion, T-Town jewel Jupmode offers an original Coffee Quest 419 shirt, which we’re sure will be sported proudly by all true coffee-lovers.

Now for the (pretty simple) plan:

1. Beginning Tuesday, May 1, grab a punch card at your favorite local spot.

2. Collect stamps from among 12 locally owned coffee shops. May’s all you’ve got, and we’re not sure about you, but that is plenty of time for us to drink 12 coffees. Buy a drink, get a stamp. Note: Ten must be unique. You must visit at least ten locations.

3. Once the card is full, take it to any participating shop and leave your info with them (no social security #’s necessary…it’s not that serious).

4. Claim that prize from Jupmode. They’ll let you know when you can grab it.

Shops participating are as follows: Black Kite, Brew Coffee Bar, Claro, Dragon’s Roost, Flatlands, The Flying Joe, Glass City Roasters, Maddie & Bella, Plate One, Plate 21, Rustbelt, SIP Coffee.

Finally, there have been a few questions around town regarding the lack of a Bleak House presence. So far, it seems to be an error in communication, which will of course be handled between the appropriate business persons. No need to start something ridiculous in the rumor-mill. It’s love in the local.