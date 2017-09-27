Stay well-groomed during #NoShaveNovember

Beards have a way of growing on us. While now considered fashionable, beards have a hairy history of making a man appear unkempt and poorly groomed. Make sure your facial hair looks as sexy and as masculine as it truly is by keeping it groomed and tidy with beard oils and balms.

Moisturizing both the hair and the skin beneath, beard oils and balms keep facial hair flake-free and smelling fresh. Apply in the morning, after showering or washing your face, and massage the product into your beard.

Your best bet is to buy local handmade products to bring the best out of your beard.

Here are six local picks and where to find them:

WeatherBeard Supply Co.

In 2015, Wapakoneta, OH resident Cory Weatherbee grew his interest in essential oils into a businesses built for the bushiest beards. Using 100% pure carrier oils that nourish skin and facial hair, WeatherBeard offers an assortment of beard grooming products, such as creamy beard whips, waxy balms, washes, and oils, all made with spicy, warm and inviting scents. Find Weatherbee’s products online at weatherbeardsupply.com or locally at Handmade Toledo (1717 Adams St.) and La Moda barber shop (1467 Secor Rd.).

Glass City Gentleman Supply Co.

Toledoan Tyler Mitchell began selling his beard oil and conditioner in 2016. Since then he’s added solid cologne and an attractive handmade beard comb, featuring a sandalwood handle and ox horn teeth, to his line up. Shop for his products online at glasscitygentleman.etsy.com

Dropdead grooming

An offshoot of Detroit’s popular Cellar Door Bath Supply Co., dropdead grooming began bringing the intoxicating scents of the soap and candlemaker to the market in June of 2016. Discover scents like vetiver + red cedar and birchwood + spiced rum in the brand’s premium beard oils, balms, and mustache waxes. Shop online at dropdeadgrooming.com or locally at Handmade Toledo (1717 Adams St.) and La Moda barber shop (1467 Secor Rd.).

Detroit Beard Collective

Since 2014, this boutique retailer has produced high quality facial hair maintenance and grooming products, like conditioning and styling balms, butters, oils, shampoo and conditioner combinations, mustache wax, combs, and other beard care products. Shop online at detroitbeardcollective.com and browse their affordable boxes and crates, or locally at Rooster’s Men’s Grooming Center (5300 Monroe St.).

Detroit Grooming Co.

Offering a product for every man— whether shaved, bearded, or in between— Detroit Grooming Co.’s handcrafted products are eco-friendly and high-quality. Their diverse catalog includes bear oils, pomades and butters, shaving products, combs, colognes, cleansers, soaps, shampoos, conditioners, and more. Shop online at detroitgrooming.com or locally at Handmade Toledo (1717 Adams St.).

Humble

Since 2010, Jada and Eric Clingo of Holland, OH’s Humblebee Family Farm have made organic, non-GMO, hormone-and-antibiotic-free products for mind, body, bath and beard. Try their manly-scented beard oils and balms, and consider picking up deodorant, soap, and cologne in the scents. Shop online at humblebeefamilyfarm.com or locally at Handmade Toledo (1717 Adams St.).