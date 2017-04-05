Opening Day Block Party

The celebration for the Toledo Mud Hens Opening Day is not limited to the ballpark. Jump on over to Hensville for an all day block party that includes a line up of eight local bands at Fleetwood’s Taproom, The NINE and the Hensville Park stage with performances by Distant Cousinz, Kentucky Chrome, Last Born Sons and more. The block party runs from 12pm-12am. Thursday, April 13.

Hensville

Monroe St & N. St Clair St.

419-725-4367 | hensvilletoledo.com

This event is free and open to the public.

Opening Day Brewfest

As if there wasn’t enough to love about opening day, the Toledo Mud Hens give you an extra treat with the opening day Brewfest. During the game on the Home Run Terrace guests with a Brewfest pass will receive food from the all you can eat buffet, their choice of 12 3oz beer samples, and a souvenir glass. Thursday, April 13. 3pm-5pm. Passes are $45, but designated drivers can receive an alcohol free discounted ticket for $35. The Brewfest pass includes a ticket for the game.

Home Run Terrace at Fifth Third Field

406 Washington St. | 419-725-4367

Find the Opening day brewfest on Facebook for more details.

Opening Day Rooftop Party

Watch the Baseball game from the best seats in the house. The 2nd annual Opening Day Rooftop Party gives you a great view of the field from the Fleetwood’s Taproom rooftop. Passes to the rooftop party will include an all you can eat buffet and two drink tickets. 2:30pm. $70. Tickets are limited.

Fleetwoods Tap Room

28 N. St Clair St. | 419-724-2337

hensvilletoledo.com/fleetwoods-tap-room