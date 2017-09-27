Look Good, Feel Good: Professional Advice on Positive Changes

*SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION*
While looking good and feeling good can be different goals, we think it’s easiest to achieve them in tandem. Want to take some positive steps forward? We asked the local professionals for their opinions on making changes that stick.
Nicole & Wade Banker
Luxe Laser Vein & Body Center
1500 Holland Rd., Maumee.
419-893-2775. luxe-laser.com
9am-6pm, Monday-Tuesday & Friday. 9am-8pm,
Wednesday-Thursday. 9am-1pm, Saturday.
You only have five minutes. What do you do
to look, or feel, better?
Eat something healthy. A quick healthy snack is
always a great choice!
How do you maintain your stamina?
Diet and exercise are important, but talk to your
doctor about loss of energy or stamina.
The solution could be something simple.
Advice on aging?
Isn’t what it used to be. Modern medicine can
prevent or correct nearly every negative
aspect of aging at this point.
Chris Mack
Hair Chiasso!
3421 Briarfield Blvd. | 419-491-0996
hairchiasso.com
Noon-9pm, Monday. 10am-9pm,
Tuesday-Thursday. 9am-7pm,
Friday-Saturday. Noon-6pm, Sunday.
You only have five minutes. What do you do to look, or feel, better?
Put on mascara, spray and fluff up
my hair, and get and give a hug.
How do you maintain your stamina?
Plenty of sleep and positive self-talk.
Advice on aging?
Find someone to love, find
work you love, and don’t smoke!
Jon Frankel, DDS
Frankel Dentistry
Toledo: 5012 Talmadge Rd. | 419-474-9611
7:30am-8pm, Monday-Tuesday.
7:30am-5pm, Wednesday-Thursday.
7:30am-2:30pm, Friday. 8am-noon, Saturday.
Maumee: 4359 Keystone Dr., 419-893-0221.
8am-5pm, Monday-Wednesday. 8am-7pm,
Thursday. 8am-2:30pm, Friday. 8am-noon, Saturday.
jonfrankeldentistry.com
Five words I live by:
Always Better. Serve All. Gratitude.
You only have five minutes. What do you do to look, or feel, better?
I brush and floss my teeth. Try it! It works.
My biggest indulgences are:
Time spent with my family. We enjoy each other whether
staying home watching sports on TV or going out to events.
Cay Stout
AVANTI Med Spa
located at Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons
1360 Arrowhead Rd., Maumee.
419-887-4524 | arrowheadsurgeons.com
What do you do to look, or feel, better?
I feel my best when my body is moving more and my mind less. Getting my heart rate up in the outdoors is ideal— a vinyasa yoga routine on my deck, hiking with friends at Wildwood Preserve Metropark, or cycling on the Wabash/Cannonball Trail. To slow my mind, I meditate daily. The best days start with a guided meditation (thank you, YouTube!) while I’m still snuggled in my bed. If I need a reset throughout the day, I simply sit cross-legged on the floor, at my desk, or in my car— breath deeply and repeat mantras, allowing any anxiety to evaporate.
My biggest indulgences are:
Coffee with real cream, Justin’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter
Cups, and monthly massages.
Time to unwind: would you rather be left alone, or taken to a party?
While it brings me joy to connect with friends and meet new people, when my batteries need recharging I prefer to be alone— curled up with my dog, a nice glass of red wine, and the New York Times’ Crossword Puzzle.
Dr. Christopher Perry
Toledo Clinic ENT
Specializing in cosmetic and functional nasal and sinus surgery.
5800 Park Center Court, Suite C. 419-724-8368.
ToledoClinicENT.com & ToledoRhinoplasty.com
You only have five minutes. What do you do to look,
or feel, better?
Take a deep breath, smile, and
thank God for all of my blessings.
What’s your best advice for starting a new health
or wellness routine?
5,4,3,2,1…go. The most difficult step is often the first.
Advice on aging?
Enjoy the ride.
Tamara D. Willingham
Tamara TCM
Acupuncture & Herbs
120 W. Dudley St., Maumee. 419-345-4996. TamaraTCM.com
9am-4pm, Monday, Wednesday & Friday. 1-8pm, Tuesday-Thursday.
What should I do for my mind and body when I’m feeling down?
Acupuncture and/or herbal remedies are very helpful
for improving mood and energy.
Five words I live by:
Be the light, integrity, peace.
Holidays mean family. Family means stress.
What’s your secret to maintaining cheer?
Acupuncture and herbs will keep you balanced and at your best when you are in stressful situations. We also have ear seeds that work really well that will help you to be your best and enjoy the holidays.
Dr. Marlene Welch
AM Skin Health & Plastic Surgery
6525 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI
734-568-6100 | amskinhealth.com
What should I do for my mind and body when
I’m feeling down?
Make a cup of herbal tea and journal.
What’s your best advice for starting
a new health or wellness routine?
Do a habit stack. Take a habit you already have and add your new habit to the already-established one. For instance, if you want to begin taking a multivitamin every morning, begin by taking it with your coffee.
Advice on aging?
Where do I start? Be gentle with yourself. Extra weight you may be carrying around or smile lines are all signs that you are making memories with family and friends. Plus, you can always come see me for Botox!
Dr. Jennifer Ludwig
HLS Orthodontics
6407 Monroe St. | 419-882-1017
perfectbraces.com
How do you maintain your stamina?
Running after a two-year-old helps me stay physically fit.
What’s your best advice for starting a new
health or wellness routine?
Avoid drinks with sugar.
My biggest indulgences:
I love travelling to see and experiencing new things.
Mary Nyitray
Optical Arts
2934 W. Central Ave.
419-535-7837 | OpticalArtsInc.com
10am-6pm, Monday. 10am-5pm,
Tuesday-Wednesday & Friday.
10am-7pm, Thursday.
9am-noon, Saturday.
You only have five minutes. What do you do to look, or feel, better?
Coordinate my glasses to my outfit, fluff my hair and put on lipstick.
How do you maintain your stamina?
Grab a sweet drink from Sip Coffee, the new coffee place in Cricket West.
Advice on aging?
Wearing the right frame and lenses can make you look and feel younger.
Jason Peisley, D.C.
Fairwood Health and Body Transition, LLC
5215 Monroe St. Suite 5. 419-517-1030. fairwoodhealth.com
9am-7pm, Monday. 2-7pm, Tuesday. 9am-7pm, Wednesday-Thursday.
How do you maintain your stamina?
I use a Solutions 4 product called Cardio Health Essential and do
a 3-5 day detox every change of season. They keep me feeling great.
Five words I live by:
Always Help When You Can.
What should I do for my mind and body when I’m feeling down?
Attend my free seminar to learn the secrets of fat burning, hormone balance, and how to maintain energy and vitality naturally.
My goal is to minimize medication use for my patients.
Carmen Wigmans
Reve Salon and Spa
5633 N. Main St., Sylvania
419-885-1140 | revesalonandspa.com
9am-9pm, Monday-Friday. 9am-5pm,
Saturday. 10am-4pm, Sunday.
What should I do for my mind and body
when I’m feeling down?
Get moving. I love taking a walk with
my two dogs, Rock and Leo.
What’s your best advice for starting a new
health or wellness routine?
Get an accountability partner. Two are
always stronger than one.
Holidays mean family. Family means stress.
What’s your secret to maintaining cheer?
Taking a deep breath.
Dr. Christy Lorton
ADA Aesthetics +
Dermatology Associates
12780 Roachton Rd., Perrysburg
419-872-0777 | daohio.com
What’s your best advice for starting a new
health or wellness routine?
Set realistic expectations and stick to them.
Five words I live by:
Work hard and wear sunscreen.
What should I do for my mind and body
when I’m feeling down?
I like to take long walks outdoors and take advantage of
all the beautiful Metroparks in Toledo. We are very lucky to
have so many beautiful outdoor spaces that are terrific
any season of the year.
Kevin & Kim Abair
Spoiled
422 W. Sophia St. | Maumee
419-794-3422 | spoiledhealth.com
9am-8pm, Wednesday-Thursday. 9am-6pm,
Friday. 9am-3pm, Saturday. Monday and Tuesday
by appointment. Educational classes weekly.
What’s your best advice for starting a new
health or wellness routine?
Go slow and be consistent. Health correction takes
time and has to become a lifestyle. Progress, not perfection.
When it’s time to unwind, you’ll find me:
Curling up with a book and comfy blanket.
Five words I live by:
Faith. Family. Fun. Work. Play.