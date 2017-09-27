Look Good, Feel Good: Professional Advice on Positive Changes

*SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION*

While looking good and feeling good can be different goals, we think it’s easiest to achieve them in tandem. Want to take some positive steps forward? We asked the local professionals for their opinions on making changes that stick.

Nicole & Wade Banker

Luxe Laser Vein & Body Center

1500 Holland Rd., Maumee.

419-893-2775. luxe-laser.com

9am-6pm, Monday-Tuesday & Friday. 9am-8pm,

Wednesday-Thursday. 9am-1pm, Saturday.

You only have five minutes. What do you do

to look, or feel, better?

Eat something healthy. A quick healthy snack is

always a great choice!

How do you maintain your stamina?

Diet and exercise are important, but talk to your

doctor about loss of energy or stamina.

The solution could be something simple.

Advice on aging?

Isn’t what it used to be. Modern medicine can

prevent or correct nearly every negative

aspect of aging at this point.

Chris Mack

Hair Chiasso!

3421 Briarfield Blvd. | 419-491-0996

hairchiasso.com

Noon-9pm, Monday. 10am-9pm,

Tuesday-Thursday. 9am-7pm,

Friday-Saturday. Noon-6pm, Sunday.

You only have five minutes. What do you do to look, or feel, better?

Put on mascara, spray and fluff up

my hair, and get and give a hug.

How do you maintain your stamina?

Plenty of sleep and positive self-talk.

Advice on aging?

Find someone to love, find

work you love, and don’t smoke!

Jon Frankel, DDS

Frankel Dentistry

Toledo: 5012 Talmadge Rd. | 419-474-9611

7:30am-8pm, Monday-Tuesday.

7:30am-5pm, Wednesday-Thursday.

7:30am-2:30pm, Friday. 8am-noon, Saturday.

Maumee: 4359 Keystone Dr., 419-893-0221.

8am-5pm, Monday-Wednesday. 8am-7pm,

Thursday. 8am-2:30pm, Friday. 8am-noon, Saturday.

jonfrankeldentistry.com

Five words I live by:

Always Better. Serve All. Gratitude.

You only have five minutes. What do you do to look, or feel, better?

I brush and floss my teeth. Try it! It works.

My biggest indulgences are:

Time spent with my family. We enjoy each other whether

staying home watching sports on TV or going out to events.

Cay Stout

AVANTI Med Spa

located at Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons

1360 Arrowhead Rd., Maumee.

419-887-4524 | arrowheadsurgeons.com



What do you do to look, or feel, better?

I feel my best when my body is moving more and my mind less. Getting my heart rate up in the outdoors is ideal— a vinyasa yoga routine on my deck, hiking with friends at Wildwood Preserve Metropark, or cycling on the Wabash/Cannonball Trail. To slow my mind, I meditate daily. The best days start with a guided meditation (thank you, YouTube!) while I’m still snuggled in my bed. If I need a reset throughout the day, I simply sit cross-legged on the floor, at my desk, or in my car— breath deeply and repeat mantras, allowing any anxiety to evaporate.

My biggest indulgences are:

Coffee with real cream, Justin’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter

Cups, and monthly massages.

Time to unwind: would you rather be left alone, or taken to a party?

While it brings me joy to connect with friends and meet new people, when my batteries need recharging I prefer to be alone— curled up with my dog, a nice glass of red wine, and the New York Times’ Crossword Puzzle.

Dr. Christopher Perry

Toledo Clinic ENT

Specializing in cosmetic and functional nasal and sinus surgery.

5800 Park Center Court, Suite C. 419-724-8368.

ToledoClinicENT.com & ToledoRhinoplasty.com



You only have five minutes. What do you do to look,

or feel, better?

Take a deep breath, smile, and

thank God for all of my blessings.

What’s your best advice for starting a new health

or wellness routine?

5,4,3,2,1…go. The most difficult step is often the first.

Advice on aging?

Enjoy the ride.

Tamara D. Willingham

Tamara TCM

Acupuncture & Herbs

120 W. Dudley St., Maumee. 419-345-4996. TamaraTCM.com

9am-4pm, Monday, Wednesday & Friday. 1-8pm, Tuesday-Thursday.

What should I do for my mind and body when I’m feeling down?

Acupuncture and/or herbal remedies are very helpful

for improving mood and energy.

Five words I live by:

Be the light, integrity, peace.

Holidays mean family. Family means stress.

What’s your secret to maintaining cheer?

Acupuncture and herbs will keep you balanced and at your best when you are in stressful situations. We also have ear seeds that work really well that will help you to be your best and enjoy the holidays.

Dr. Marlene Welch

AM Skin Health & Plastic Surgery

6525 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI

734-568-6100 | amskinhealth.com

What should I do for my mind and body when

I’m feeling down?

Make a cup of herbal tea and journal.

What’s your best advice for starting

a new health or wellness routine?

Do a habit stack. Take a habit you already have and add your new habit to the already-established one. For instance, if you want to begin taking a multivitamin every morning, begin by taking it with your coffee.

Advice on aging?

Where do I start? Be gentle with yourself. Extra weight you may be carrying around or smile lines are all signs that you are making memories with family and friends. Plus, you can always come see me for Botox!

Dr. Jennifer Ludwig

HLS Orthodontics

6407 Monroe St. | 419-882-1017

perfectbraces.com

How do you maintain your stamina?

Running after a two-year-old helps me stay physically fit.

What’s your best advice for starting a new

health or wellness routine?

Avoid drinks with sugar.

My biggest indulgences:

I love travelling to see and experiencing new things.

Mary Nyitray

Optical Arts

2934 W. Central Ave.

419-535-7837 | OpticalArtsInc.com

10am-6pm, Monday. 10am-5pm,

Tuesday-Wednesday & Friday.

10am-7pm, Thursday.

9am-noon, Saturday.

You only have five minutes. What do you do to look, or feel, better?

Coordinate my glasses to my outfit, fluff my hair and put on lipstick.

How do you maintain your stamina?

Grab a sweet drink from Sip Coffee, the new coffee place in Cricket West.

Advice on aging?

Wearing the right frame and lenses can make you look and feel younger.

Jason Peisley, D.C.

Fairwood Health and Body Transition, LLC

5215 Monroe St. Suite 5. 419-517-1030. fairwoodhealth.com

9am-7pm, Monday. 2-7pm, Tuesday. 9am-7pm, Wednesday-Thursday.

How do you maintain your stamina?

I use a Solutions 4 product called Cardio Health Essential and do

a 3-5 day detox every change of season. They keep me feeling great.

Five words I live by:

Always Help When You Can.

What should I do for my mind and body when I’m feeling down?

Attend my free seminar to learn the secrets of fat burning, hormone balance, and how to maintain energy and vitality naturally.

My goal is to minimize medication use for my patients.

Carmen Wigmans

Reve Salon and Spa

5633 N. Main St., Sylvania

419-885-1140 | revesalonandspa.com

9am-9pm, Monday-Friday. 9am-5pm,

Saturday. 10am-4pm, Sunday.

What should I do for my mind and body

when I’m feeling down?

Get moving. I love taking a walk with

my two dogs, Rock and Leo.

What’s your best advice for starting a new

health or wellness routine?

Get an accountability partner. Two are

always stronger than one.

Holidays mean family. Family means stress.

What’s your secret to maintaining cheer?

Taking a deep breath.

Dr. Christy Lorton

ADA Aesthetics +

Dermatology Associates

12780 Roachton Rd., Perrysburg

419-872-0777 | daohio.com



What’s your best advice for starting a new

health or wellness routine?

Set realistic expectations and stick to them.

Five words I live by:

Work hard and wear sunscreen.

What should I do for my mind and body

when I’m feeling down?

I like to take long walks outdoors and take advantage of

all the beautiful Metroparks in Toledo. We are very lucky to

have so many beautiful outdoor spaces that are terrific

any season of the year.

Kevin & Kim Abair

Spoiled

422 W. Sophia St. | Maumee

419-794-3422 | spoiledhealth.com

9am-8pm, Wednesday-Thursday. 9am-6pm,

Friday. 9am-3pm, Saturday. Monday and Tuesday

by appointment. Educational classes weekly.

What’s your best advice for starting a new

health or wellness routine?

Go slow and be consistent. Health correction takes

time and has to become a lifestyle. Progress, not perfection.

When it’s time to unwind, you’ll find me:

Curling up with a book and comfy blanket.

Five words I live by:

Faith. Family. Fun. Work. Play.