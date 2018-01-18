January 2018 Wedding Guide

Photo Credit: Kristen Nicole Photography

Emily & Andrew C hampa

Emily (Cramer) Champa

Age: 31

Occupation: Soon to be an Occupational Therapist.

Three words to describe your partner: Fun. Even-tempered. Supportive.

What was your first impression of your partner? I was immediately drawn to Andrew. I remember wanting to talk to him for hours.

Andrew Champa

Age: 31

Occupation: Mechanical engineer.

Three words to describe your partner: Thoughtful. Loving. Cold (as in temperature.

What was your first impression of your partner? Shy.

Who popped the question and how? Andrew planned a detailed scavenger hunt all based around special memories the two had in Cincinnati. Each place had a clue that Emily had to solve in order to go to the next location. The last site was a park where Emily’s sister set up the final scene. It had a lot of personal touches and she was hiding behind a tree to capture the moment. After the proposal, they had dinner with an amazing view of the city.

The Dress

I knew I wanted a lace dress and something that was not too extravagant. My dress had a sweetheart neckline with a belt.

What made your wedding special? The personalized details made it special. It was important to have our family participate in the wedding ceremony at the church. We had guests sign vinyl records for the guestbook since Andrew is very musical. All of the table names were from a location we had visited together such as hiking trails or cities. Andrew played some songs with the band, which was very special.

Wedding venue: Our Lady of Lourdes.

Wedding reception venue: Valentine Theater.

Dinner/Catering: Michael’s Gourmet Catering—we worked with Sue and she was so organized!

Photographer: Kristen Nicole Photography.

Music entertainment: Stiletto Fire.

Sarah & Brandon Sherry

Sarah Sherry

Age: 28

Occupation: Program Supervisor.

Three words to describe your partner: Witty. Thoughtful, Genuine.

What was your first impression of your partner? He was shy, but kept laughing at everything I was saying (I didn’t think I was that funny for how much he was laughing, and he looked at me like I’ve never been looked at before.)

Brandon Sherry

Age: 35

Occupation: Army Operations Officer.

Three words to describe your partner: Beautiful. Funny. Thoughtful.

What was your first impression of your partner? She was spunky and interesting. I just wanted to get to know her more

Who popped the question, and how? The iconic Golden Gate Bridge has been one of our favorite spots and we went hikinup to this perfect view of the Bridge. I noticed that there were “locks of love” like they have in Paris. I mentioned to Brandon that I thought it’d be cool to bring a lock and leave it next time we’re here. The following week, as we were hiking to the spot, Brandon ran back to the car and snagged a lock he had that lock in his car for years, so I didn’t think anything of it, but Brandon said, “So you wanna do this lock your love thing?” We walk down and lock the lock on the rope with others, then Brandon said, “We locked our love!” I kissed him and was about to walk away when he says, “If that doesn’t do it… maybe this will…” and then he got down on one knee.

The Dress

It’s a tradition in Sarah’s family to travel to the same bridal shop in Michigan to pick out a wedding gown. “I honestly didn’t know what style I’d like. I just wanted lace and simple,” she said. Once she put the dress on, she knew it was the one. It was a high neckline and the beading was beautiful. “A bit more “blinged out” than I thought I was going to go for, but when ya know, ya know!”

What made your wedding special? We had so many loved ones travel near and far for our special day. The wedding party alone had so many states: New York, Ohio, Arizona, California, Florida, and Louisiana. We had more guests spread throughout even more states, with definitely every time zone covered.

Wedding venue: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens.

Wedding reception venue: The Armory at Hensville

Decor: Your Perfect Day

Cake/sweets: Eston’s Bakery

Photographer: Kristen Nicole Photography.

Advice

Sarah: On your wedding day/night, make sure to have a “moment” with your new spouse. The day and evening goes SO fast and is honestly a blur. You’re celebrating with all your loved ones and might feel pulled in different directions to talk to everyone. Take a moment-just the two of you-to have it really set in.