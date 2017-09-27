Holiday Gift Guide: Wish List

‘Tis the season to give and be thankful. Show your friends and family how much you appreciate them with a gift that supports local business. Whether you are picking out something specific at a local shop, or want to treat your friend to the flexibility of a gift card, you’ll find exactly what you need at these local businesses.

Doc Watson’s

1515 S. Byrne Rd. | 419-389-6003

docwatsonstoledo.com

11am-2am, Monday. 7am-2am,

Tuesday-Saturday. 8am-2am, Sunday.

Buying for a night owl? A gift card to this south Toledo favorite will both satisfy late-night cravings and supply a cure to any lingering side effects of a long night out. Open seven days a week, Doc Watson’s offers drink specials, fantastic food, brag-worthy bloody marys, live music, trivia and all-around fun times.

Encore Books

4400 Heatherdowns Blvd.,

419-389-1155.

Find “Encore Books” on Facebook.

10am-6pm | Monday-Saturday.

Whether it’s a lesson from history, a source of inspiration, or a classic piece of literature, books have the power to spark curiosity and conversation. Show someone special why they mean so much to you by giving them the most personal gift of all— a perfectly picked book. Head to Encore Books and peruse their collection of over 100,000 gently-used or like-new books— almost all priced under $8— to spot something specific and affordable for everyone on your list.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

3332 W. Central Ave.

419-214-4291 | fuzzystacoshop.com

Facebook.com/fuzzystoledo

7am-10pm, Monday-Thursday &

Sunday | 7am-11pm, Friday-Saturday.

We promise, a gift card to Fuzzy’s isn’t a cheesy gift— but it is sure to cheer any cheese-lover. Boasting a broad and bold baja-style menu, Fuzzy’s tempts with unique items, like grilled shrimp tacos topped with garlic sauce and feta, burrito bowls complemented by a spicy chimichurri sauce, and breakfast favorites, including huevos rancheros, served all day long.

Monroe St. Diner

4514 Monroe St., 419-472-0888

Find “Monroe St. Diner/Toledo” on Facebook.

6am-3pm, Monday-Saturday.

7am-3pm, Sunday.

Breakfast isn’t just the most important meal of the day, it’s often the most delicious. Can you even imagine a better way to start the day than with a morning meal of made-to-order omelette and praiseworthy pancakes? Whether you’re buying for an early-riser, or someone who needs a little extra motivation to get out of bed in the morning, a giftcard to this retro-inspired locale is a terrific way to ensure a good morning and a great day.

Pleasure 365

9410 Airport Hwy., Monclova.

419-866-0750 | pleasure365.com

Open 24 hours a day,

7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Santa shouldn’t have all the fun when it comes to deciding who’s been naughty or nice. Stay warm in the winter by demonstrating to your partner what their good— or bad— behavior means to you. Opt for a gift card if they are the one in the driver’s seat, or prove your control by stopping in the store and pick the perfect accessory to enhance your favorite indoor activity.

Seann’s Anime & Comics

5805 Monroe St. | 419-720-9544 | seanns.com

11am-6pm, Monday & Sunday. 10am-8pm,

Tuesday-Friday. 10am-10pm, Saturday.

Become a gift giving superhero— no genetic mutation required— by picking up a present for the graphically-minded on your list at Seann’s. Browse their large stock of anime, comics (including a special section dedicated to local creators), action figures, statues and Pop! brand figurines of pop-culture favorites to find a present full of character.