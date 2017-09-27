Halloween Haunts and Happenings

Even if you’re too old to go candy collecting, you can still have a spooky sweet Halloween in Toledo. From ghostly tours to costume contests to capering with covens, we have you covered with the creepiest, weirdest, and most fun grown-up tricks and treats of the season.

Friday the 13th

Head downtown for Toledo’s most unique Halloween party. What’s more fun than a costume party in an abandoned warehouse with a cash bar? $15. 8pm-midnight. Friday, October 13. 1119 Summit St. downtown419.com

Zombies beware

The Spooktacular Archery Shoot transforms Westwinds into a nighttime fight against the undead. Bring a flashlight, a costume, and enjoy a campfire and snacks. Bows provided. $10. 7-11pm. Friday, October 13. Westwinds Metropark, 9918 Geiser Rd., 419-407-9720. metroparkstoledo.com

Unconventional delights

Artists, crafters, entertainers, cosplayers, and spooky creatures creep from the shadows for Oddmall Emporium of the World: Hallowondrous Edition. Get your fill of all things fun and creepy at this special convention. Toys, comics, and collectibles available. 10am-6pm. Saturday, October 14. SeaGate Convention Centre, 401 Jefferson Ave., 419-321-5007. toledo-seagate.com. Free

Harvest your happiness

Fall family fun is back again at Hoen’s Autumn Harvest Festival. Treats, hayrides, pumpkin painting and much more are available for people of all ages. 11am-5pm. Saturday and Sunday, October 14 & 15. Hoen’s Garden Center,

1710 Perrysburg-Holland Rd.

419-865-6566. hoensgardencenter.com Free

Fall into the season

Head to the 32nd annual Sylvania Fall Festival for a day of family fun. Food, craft and other vendor booths will line the streets and the crowd favorite, the fall festival parade will light up the town. 11am-4pm. Sunday, October 15. Downtown Sylvania. 419-882-2135. sylvaniachamber.org/event/sylvania-fall-festival Free

Makes Sense

Join psychic Janet Amid and a number of other mediums, psychics and more at the Celebrate The Senses event. Readings, massages, shopping and more. $5. 9:30am-5pm. Sunday, October 15. Holland Gardens, 6530 Angola Rd. Holland, OH. 419-866-9485.

Now playing

Catch The Princess Bride on the big screen courtesy of Fathom Events. $7.50. 2pm & 7pm. Sunday, October 15. Wednesday, October 18. Franklin Park 16, 5001 Monroe St., 419-472-2324. Fallen Timbers 14, 2300 Village Dr. West, Maumee. 419-878-3898.

fathomevents.com

A spirited stroll

Ever wondered where local ghosts do their haunting? At the Garrison Ghost Walk you’ll hear fun and spooky stories by firelight while exploring multiple stations with a guide. Tours start every 15 minutes from visitor center. $10/ages 13+. $5/ages 6-12. Free/5 and under. 7-8:30pm. Friday-Saturday, October 20-21 & 27-28. Fort Meigs, 29100 W River Rd., Perrysburg. 419-874-4121. Fortmeigs.org

Calling all creatures from beyond

The Village on Adams invites you to get gored up in your best zombie makeup to enjoy a night on the town at the the Adams Street Zombie Crawl 2017. Live music, drink specials at seven different bars, and undead fun await. Saturday, October 21 5pm-1am. $5/wristbands & entry, cash only. Adams St. between 11th & 21st. villageonadams.org

Must do BOO

Get a group together to join in on the Scarecrow Building Contest at the Toledo Zoo! Participants will make scarecrows out of recycled and repurposed materials to win a night at the Lights Before Christmas. Monday, October 23. Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org

Medium rare

Wine, dine and Reconnect with Medium Sirena La Point. Enjoy delicious pub grub and over 40 options of brews while Sirena delivers messages. $25. Monday, October 23. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St., 419-243-1302.

mbaybrew.com

Tricks for treats

Dress up your pooch in their best Halloween gear to win the costume contest at the Halloween party at the Glass City Dog Park. Special treats provided. 1-3pm. Wednesday, October 25. Glass City Dog Park, 2201 Ottawa Dr.,

567-307-0703. Glasscitydogpark.org Free

Spooks, ghouls, and rock ‘n roll

Put on your goriest or goofiest costume and get ready for a frightful night. The Halloween bash Jack-O-Tavern at the OT is taking over, with performances by Black Market Rx, Patmos, Bone Folder, Human Juicebox, and Outside. All ages. $8/under 21. $5/cover. 8pm. Friday, October 27. The Ottawa Tavern, 1817 Adams St., 419-725-5483. Check Facebook for details.

Tour the home of the dead

Get ready for a spooky trip to the beds of the dead for a Behind the Scenes History Tour of Woodlawn Cemetery hosted by the Toledo History Museum. 4pm-6pm. Saturday, October 28. Tickets $10 non-members, $5 members. Woodlawn Cemetery, 1502 W Central Ave. 419-472-2186. Toledohistorymuseum.org

Magic and mystique

Mysticism abounds at the Northern Spirits Coven of Witches’ Annual Witches Ball. Prepare to be filled with wonderment by tarot readers, energy circles, vendors, dancing, music, raffles, a best dressed witch costume contest, and more. Tickets available at Once in a Blue Moon, 4348 Monroe St., 18 and over only. $15/person, $25/couple. 3pm-midnight. Saturday, October 28, 3pm-midnight. Fraternal Order of Police Toledo Lodge #40, 255 Gradolph St., check Facebook for details.

This wine is Zinful

Low lights and black glass make it difficult to decipher what kind of wine you’re tasting at the Blackout Halloween Wine Tasting at Zinful. Drink wine, eat themed treats and participate in contests, all by candle light. $30/non-members. $25/members. 6-9pm. Saturday, October 28. Zinful, 218 Louisiana Ave. 419-931-9946.

Zinfulwine.com

Get your boos on

Drag performances will feature contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race and more, and a $1,000 cash prize costume contest will get you in the mood to celebrate at the Halloween Party at Bretz. $5/21+, $10/18+. 9pm. Saturday, October 28. Bretz Nightclub, 2012 Adams St., 419-243-1900. Check Facebook for details.

Hauntingly fun

Headlined by The Ice Cream Militia and Inner Circle Avenue, Frankie’s Haunted Halloween Bash is an all-ages costume party you don’t want to miss. Local bands will rock all night long as you drink and dance to your heart’s content. $5/advance, $7/doors, $10/under 21. 8pm-1am. Saturday, October 28. Frankie’s Inner City, 308 Main St., 419-698-4020. Check Facebook for details.

Diggers

Halloween Party boasts music from rock band Random Act and prizes for best costume. 9am-2pm. Saturday, October 28. Diggers Again, 2851 Tremainsville Rd., 419-810-4839. Check

Facebook for details. Free

Ride of the dead

Take a leisurely bike ride, hosted by Toledo Bikes, through downtown for the Dia de los Muertos ride! Celebrate loved ones who have passed away on this traditional Mexican holiday. Dress up and be sure to have lights on your bike to help lead your way. 8:30-10:30pm. Monday, October 30. Toledo Bikes, 1114 Washington St. 419-386-6090. Toledobikes.org Free