Beer Guide

Hoppin’ to Please

How local beer

pros set the bar

Crafts, drafts, bottle and cans,Toledo runs on beer. It’s the ultimate beverage— we celebrate with it, we drown our sorrows in it and we just can’t enjoy a ballgame without a cold one. It goes without saying that the local beer purveyors are some of our favorite people. Not sure who’s slinging your suds? Here are some lager than life types that offer the cure for what ales you:

Doc Watson’s

1515 S. Byrne Rd.

419-389-6003

Docwatsonstoledo.com

11am-2am, Monday. 7am-2am

Tuesday-Saturday

8am-2am, Sunday

What was your first craft beer?

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

If I don’t know what kind of beer I like, how should I figure it out? Get a flight. It’s an awesome way to try a different variety of beer.

Is it rude to send my beer back if I dislike it? Yes! Ask for a sample.

How did you get into the beer industry? I was a regular beer drinker at Doc’s

What beers are you most excited about that are coming out this year? Pumpkin Beers! Southern Tier Pumpking

What’s the worst beer name you’ve ever thought of? What about the best? Worst: Beer to drink music to ’17 (it’s too long) Best: Sweet Baby Jesus!

Do you have a “Never again” moment with craft beer? Yes! Drinking too many Great Lakes Christmas Ales the night before a final and sleeping through it. I passed….My professor was really cool about it. Oops!

Where do you think the craft brew movement is going next?

Sours: they are so popular now.

Can or bottle? Is there a difference? Can! I just love drinking from a can

Home Slice Pizza

28 S. St. Clair St., 419-724-PIES

facebook.com/toledo.homeslice

11am-2am, Monday-Friday

1pm-2am, Saturday-Sunday

Does glassware really matter? If it’s dirty, it’s an issue.

Is it rude to send my beer back if I dislike it?

Depends on a few things: 1) Did you drink more than half? 2) Are you already intoxicated? 3) Do you tip well? 4) Are you polite?

How did you get into the beer industry?

My brothers opened Home Slice and a few years later my dad bought in. I don’t consider myself in the beer industry. I’m in the hospitality industry, namely pizza and beer… and maybe Captain Morgan

What beers are you most excited about that are coming out this year?

If it’s locally brewed I try to support it. My customers are fond of Bell’s Beer. We consistently sell Oberon well and my bar manager is always hunting for unique IPA’s.

What’s the worst beer name you’ve ever thought of? What about the best?

Worst: Chalkie’s Board Scratching Ale. Best: Buzzie’s Bottom Barrell.

Swig

219 Louisiana Ave.

Perrysburg | 419-873-6223

SwigRestaurant.com

11am-midnight

Monday-Thursday

11am-2am Friday-Saturday

Noon-10pm, Sunday

How do you decide on what beers to brew or order?

By need of style. By season. By availability. By taste.

What have been the biggest challenges in the growth of the craft beer market?

Staying current and watching InBev sneak into micros and well known breweries turning

them into beer zombies.

Do you have a “Never again” moment with craft beer?

Yes. The over the top chili beers. A nuance is awesome. If it tastes like hot sauce it sucks.

What’s the weirdest beer you’ve ever tried?

Mikkeller Beer Geek Brunch Weasel. It has coffee beans picked out of Civet (weasel) poop in it. It was really good actually!

Mancy’s Italian Grill

5453 Monroe St. |419-882-9229

Mancys.com

11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday

11am-11pm, Friday

4-11pm, Saturday

4-9pm, Sunday

What’s up with all that foam? Are you just trying to rip me off?

Foam belongs on a beer. The head on a beer releases carbonation and is a big part of the flavor! “What? You’re not paying for foam? Cool, bro.” Enjoy that bloated feeling in a couple of hours…

If I don’t know what kind of beer I like, how should I figure it out?

Go to a craft beer carryout (soon Mancy’s Bottle Shop) to pick up a variety of beers and try them. Be sure to expose yourself to many different styles. Better yet, have a beer tasting party with your friends. Beer is a social beverage!

It’s your last meal. What do you eat and what do you pair it with?

Dry rubbed, smoked ribs, Carolina coleslaw, mac & cheese with a Wicked Weed Southern Ambrosia. For dessert? Evil Twin Imperial Biscotti Break.

Do you have a “rule of thumb” for pairing beers and food?

Your best bet is to either complement or contrast flavors. A Jackie O’s Razz Wheat would contrast nicely with a spicy dish. On the converse, a rich beer like Flying Dog Gonzo Imperial Porter would compliment a juicy New York strip steak.

What are IBU ratings? Should I care?

IBUs measure the actual bitterness of a brew, not the perceptual bitterness. Should you care? It really depends on the amount of malt a beer has. A Russian Imperial Stout with an IBU rating of 100 would taste less bitter than an IPA with a 75 IBU rating. IBUs are a rule of thumb.

Carlos’

Poco Loco

1809 Adams St.

419-214-1655

carlospocoloco.com

11am-9pm Monday-Wednesday

11am-1am, Thursday-Saturday

Does glassware really matter?

Most of the people will be ok with a regular pint glass, but the proper glass for every craft makes it so much better.

Is it rude to send my beer back if I dislike it?

No, you shouldn’t drink something you don’t like, it would be better to ask for a sample first to avoid wasting beer.

It’s your last meal. What do you eat and what do

you pair it with?

I would have a carnitas authentic street taco with a 5 Lizards from 5 Rabbits Cervecería.

What was your first craft beer?

Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It was my first “different” beer outside from the classics.

What beer first inspired you to explore the world of microbrews?

Fat Tire was what send me out to explore what other flavors and tastes were out waiting for me to try them.

Georgjz419 Fun, Food and Spirits

1205 Adams St. 419-842-4477

facebook.com/georgjztoledo

4pm-2:30am, Monday-Saturday

1pm-12:30am, Sunday

Did you like beer the first time you tried it?

I did.

Finish this sentence: A guy walks into a bar…

And asks for a Dewars and water.

Can or bottle? What do you prefer?

Bottle.

Truth or dare— crush a 40oz in 40 seconds or tell us about the last

time you drank one…

I never have.

Drinking games— immature or really fun?

Quarters.

Warm beer— is it ever worth it?

Nope.