This year, the Mud Hens give special love to M*A*S*H, Star Wars, the Beatles and Legos, which are all cool. But every night could be a theme night. These are five actual theme nights from other minor league ballparks that the Mud Hens should try out on fans:

KISS Night (El Paso Chihuahuas): Even if the legendary rock band doesn’t come to town, several thousand Toledoans with facepaint and platform shoes, rocking out to “God of Thunder,” is worth the price of admissionSpeed Dating Night (Albuquerque Isotopes): Come alone to the ballpark and possibly leave with a new love as you cycle through a between-innings series of on-field micro dates.

Garage Sale Night (Brooklyn Cyclones): Clean out the old to make way for the new. Give fans a voucher to pick from the unused tchotchkes, giveaway merch and store items. Discontinuing jerseys, mini bats, bobbleheads and pennants? First come, first served get them on Garage Sale Night.

Peanut Allergy Awareness Night (Louisville Bats): Give some love to the people who suffer most during baseball’s snack times. It almost seems wrong, but a game without peanuts could save a life.

Asparagus Night (Stockton Ports): The most underrated vegetable (sorry, okra) finally gets its due. Asparagus Night sees the addition of the titular stalk to several menu items and rewards fan who come dressed veggie-appropriate.