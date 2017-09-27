2017 Wedding Guide

PRESENTED BY: BARTZ VIVIANO

Ashley + Mitchell Romito

June 10, 2017

Photo Credit: Considering LiLies Photography

Ashley (Smith) Romito

Age: 24

Occupation: 5th grade teacher

Three words to describe him:

Compassionate. Hilarious. Loyal.

First impression of him:

That he was very competitive!

Mitchell Romito

Age: 26

Occupation: Medical student

Three words to describe her:

Dedicated. Compassionate. Charismatic.

First impression of her:

That she was outgoing, had a huge smile, and laughed easily.

We met when we were students at Ohio State. Out of a campus of 39,000 under- graduate students, we were lucky enough to live right next door to each other when Mitchell was a senior and Ashley was a sophomore.

Mitchell popped the question on June 3, 2015. He surprised Ashley when they went on a walk together… he had gone to Sunny Lake beforehand and had created a heart out of daisies (Ashley’s favorite flower) right by the water! It was truly amazing!

We were engaged for two years, and we felt like that was the perfect amount of time for us. We got to enjoy being en-gaged for a little bit before jumping into wedding planning. When it did come time to plan the wedding, we didn’t feel rushed and really enjoyed the planning process.

We had our rehearsal dinner at Mancy’s Bluewater Grille in Maumee. The food and the service were both amazing! One of our groomsman keeps telling us it was the best meal he’s ever had and is dying to take a road trip up to Maumee to eat there again!

Our wedding was held at the Toledo Country Club. Dolly and her staff at Toledo Country Club were incredible! We really cannot say enough positive things about our experience. The staff was pro- fessional, the food was excellent, and the atmosphere was better than we could have ever imagined. Many of our guests kept commenting on how “vacation-like” the venue was and didn’t want to leave when the night was over!

We both feel very blessed to have had such a smooth planning process. Our parents are the best and were very supportive with what we wanted to do every step of the way!

Amanda at Bartz Viviano was wonderful to work with on our decor. She not only helped us pick out the most gorgeous flowers we’ve ever seen, but she helped us pick out and rented to us several other pieces of decor that really pulled our whole reception together. We also ordered a few items off of Etsy, like our “welcome” sign and our guest book.

Our cake was from Eston’s Bakery. Eston’s made us a delicious cake that we couldn’t have loved more! Not only did our cake look great, but it tasted incredible! Eston’s has many flavors to choose from, and we went with Key Lime and Chocolate Supreme.

There really is no place better to go for flowers in Toledo than Bartz Viviano! All of our flowers were stunning and they were all fresh. Amanda and her team set everything up at the perfect time to make sure that all of our flowers looked amazing throughout the day… even the ones outside in the summer heat!

Dolly at Toledo Country Club was so amazing to work with as our wedding coordinator. We didn’t feel the need to hire an outside coordinator.

We used Considering Lilies Photography. Kim is THE BEST! She is so relaxed and easy to work with and believes in capturing the small moments that happen throughout the day. We loved how relaxed we felt taking pictures with her and her team and are thrilled with how our photos turned out!

For music and entertainment we used Decorative Sound. As wonderful as all of our vendors were, we were most pleased with Michael at Decorative Sound. If you are getting married in the Toledo area, you HAVE TO hire Michael and his team. Michael was beyond pro- fessional throughout our wedding, was so kind and easygoing to work with, and chose music that kept our guests out on the dance oor all night long!

To future couples, we suggest that you just enjoy it and don’t get caught up in the small details. Your wedding day is a wonderful and special day, but it’s nothing compared to getting to live life with your best friend. Definitely aim to have a day that is fun, relaxing, and gorgeous, but keep the focus on having a marriage that is more beautiful than your wedding day.

Danielle + Nazim Nour

October 15, 2016

Danielle

Age: 30

Occupation: Senior Training Generalist

Three words to describe him: Charming. Humorous. Outgoing. First impression of him: Well, first, he was late! (He still is on his own time). And shy (he’s definitely not shy now. Ever).

My dress was from David’s Bridal. It was mermaid style with lace detail. It had a sweetheart top, corset back and a beautiful jeweled belt.

Nazim

Age: 31

Occupation: Security Officer Three words to describe her: Beautiful. Intelligent. Enthusiastic. We met when we were 7 years old and grew up together and played together as kids. daily ! First impression of her: Love at first sight. I saw her in her wedding dress when she tapped my shoulder on the bridge at Sidecut Park. We couldn’t wait for the aisle, so we did a first look. When I first saw her on the bridge in her dress and she was breathtaking.

Our proposal story: Nazim had taken me to a jewelry store months prior to proposing, to see what style ring I was interested in. The jeweler asked when he was looking to make a purchase by and he said “August,” which is my birthday month, so I thought that I’d get engaged for my birthday. I was really excited. A few days before my birthday, he had left the house for several hours and when he came home he told the kids to help him get my birthday gift. I got really excited thinking THIS WAS IT!

They went to his car and came in the house with two shoe boxes. I opened those boxes quick, inspecting the insides looking for a ring… no ring… only shoes. I thought he changed his mind and was pretty bummed. On my actual birthday, we went to a movie and then window shopping. We walked past Kay Jewelers and he wanted to go in.

By this time an engagement was off my mind. We went inside the store and he told me I could get whatever I wanted.

“Like earrings?” He said “no.” “A necklace?” He said “no” and turned red in the face and at a loss for words.

The saleswoman said “Like bridal?” He said yes.

Then he let me pick my own ring, had the saleswoman wrap it up, and then he told me that I couldn’t have it yet. He waited until dinner and took me to Final Cut at the Hollywood Casino. He hit the jackpot on the Michael Jackson slot machine on our way out.

To plan our wedding… We went to a bridal show at The Strana- han Theater and couldn’t get over how beautiful the chandeliers were. It was a perfect choice. All of our guests talked about how beautiful everything was.

Rehearsal Dinner and Caterer: Degage Jazz Cafe.

Wedding Venue: The Stranahan Theater in the area under the chandeliers when you first walk in. We had our reception in the Great Hall.

Decor, Flowers and Coordinator: Your Perfect Day.

Sweets: 7 Little Cupcakes.

To future couples, we suggest that you speak up! Family and friends want to tell you what they did or offer ideas. If it’s not your style, it’s okay to say “no thanks.”’

It is so exciting to begin meeting vendors and planning. But don’t sign contracts with the rst vendor you meet. Make sure you shop around and ask lots of questions. The day ies by. Everyone says that and it is so true! I’m glad I had pictures and the video to look back at. Things go wrong, like a bridesmaid’s dress ripping, the dad’s don’t get the boutineers by mistake, or the tuxedo company gives your ringbearer shorts on accident; just don’t stress over it, laugh it off and enjoy your day.