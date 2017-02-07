Fill your glass all weekend long with two festivals dedicated to the drink.

First up, the 11th annual Glass City Beer Festival kicks off on Friday, March 3. Local and regional brewers provide hundreds of beer samples. All proceeds go to the Northwest Ohio Hemophilia Foundation, Camp Courageous and The Arc of NW Ohio. 7-11pm. VIP opens at 6pm. Regular tickets, with 12 tastes: $30/in advance, $35/at the door. VIP ticket, include special food options and 18 tickets: $50/in advance, $55/at the door. Extra tasting tickets available. Lucas County Recreation Center, 1800 Key St., Maumee. glasscitybeerfest.com

The next day, Saturday, March 4, hit the Glass City Wine Festival. Taste vino from local and regional wineries, take home a keepsake wine glass, 2017 wine tote, enjoy entertainment and more. Benefitting the Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank. This event sells out fast. The only tickets left are for the afternoon general session at 1pm. $25.

SeaGate Convention Centre | 401 Jefferson Ave.

glasscitywinefestival.com