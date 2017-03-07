Surviving St. Patrick’s Day isn’t easy. It takes one part luck, one part stamina, one part tradition and a belly full of carbs. Up for the challenge? You won’t need a pot of gold, just remember what the day is all about— Irish food, culture, tradition, friendship and the first signs of spring. So grab your friends, fill a glass and prepare some toasts. Don’t you feel lucky?

Wine Tasting at the Toledo Zoo

9pm. Friday, March 17

$40/members $45/non-members.

Toledo Zoo Museum of Science Great Hall

2700 Broadway St.

419-385-5721 | toledozoo.org

Spend this St. Patty’s Day with professionally prepared hors d’oeuvres, vino and live music. Part of a monthly series that presents wine tasting in different areas of the zoo. Discounted pricing is available for groups, guests must be over 21.

Blarney Shamrockin’ Shuffle (3 Mile Run/Walk)

4-9pm. Saturday, March 18.

Blarney Irish Pub Toledo

601 Monroe St., 419-418-2339.

theblarney.com | runtoledo.com

Run, walk or shuffle during this annual fun run, presented by the Blarney Irish Pub, Run Toledo and Dave’s Performance Footgear. Wear plenty of green and weave through downtown— stopping by Maumee Bay Brewing for a pit stop to stay “hydrated”—before heading to The Blarney’s party tent. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Toledo Firefighters Local 92 Muscular Dystrophy Foundation. For registration information, see online.

St. Patrick’s Day at Doc Watson’s

Friday, March 17.

1515 S. Byrne Rd.

419-389-6003 | docwatsonstoledo.com

Get your Irish fixins’ bright and early at Doc Watson’s, which opens at 5:30am for green beer and breakfast. Come later if you’re not so much a morning person and enjoy a Jiggs Dinner after 11am. Kitchen open until midnight.

“Real Green Beer is Local Beer” on Adams Street

Hit The Attic on Friday, March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy lucky drink specials all day, a jiggs dinner, vegan Shepherd’s pie, and vegan bangers and mash. Tullamore Dew shot girls will visit from 5-7pm, and plenty of car bombs, Jell-O shots, vegan Irish Whiskey Cake and other surprises will keep you happy. Plus, the Open Refreshment Area will let you wander along Adams Street and bar hop to local establishments that are celebrating (including a Jigg’s Dinner buffet at Manhattan’s). More details TBA. Hey— we’re still recovering from Mardis Gras. Give us a break.

Luck of the Irish Dance Party!

Toledo Ballroom

7:30-11pm. Saturday, March 18. $15.

6365 Monroe St., Sylvania.

419-690-3897 | toledoballroom.com

Click your heels and show off your luck at the Toledo Ballroom for a night of dancing and socializing. Before the party, dance instructors will break the ice and give a short, pre-party group dance class. Then, let loose all evening as they play a musical mix of ballroom, Latin and swing. Bring a snack or drink if you’d like. No registration or partner required to join.

The Drunken Punks St. Paddy’s Day Bash at Frankie’s

$5. 8pm-2am. Friday, March 17.

Frankies Inner-City

308 Main St.

419-698-4020 | Innovationconcerts.com

Get loud and leave the frat boys at the bar— you won’t find any lightweights `whiskey, more whiskey, and… well— if you need something else, you’re in the wrong place. The Old Breed, For Nothing, Canceled Out, Tear Off/Clean Up and Trash Cat will play.

St. Patty’s Day Bash with Shitty Neighbors

$5. 9pm-2am. Friday, March 17.

The Ottawa Tavern

1815 Adams St.

419-725-5483 | innovationconcerts.com

Punks can bar hop, too! Nobody will care if you don’t wear green here. Catch local punk bands Shitty Neighbors, The Dewtons, Louie T. and the DangerBirds, Worship This and Malori Rae at this holiday show.

TASA Annual Pub Crawl

1-11pm. Saturday, March 18,

12 pubs. 8 busses. 2 loops. $30.

toledosoccer.org/tasa-annual-pub-crawl

Don’t miss a single stop, take the safe route and participate in the TASA Pub Crawl. The Toledo Area Soccer Association’s annual tradition gives party-goers an easy option to enjoy the most hydrated day of the year. Eight busses will follow two loops, hitting 12 major pubs in downtown Toledo and Sylvania. Busses run from 1-11pm, so drink, be merry and don’t drive.

Jazzy St. Patrick’s

Dégagé Jazz Café

5-10pm. Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18

301 River Rd., Maumee

419-794-8205 ext. 3 | degagejazzcafe.com

Nosh on Dégagé’s famous Reuben soup, Chef Lambert’s Corned Beef dinner, St. Patrick’s-day inspired cocktails and live jazz all evening.

St. Patrick’s Day at The Claddagh

8:30am-2am. Friday, March 17.

3:30-11pm. Saturday, March 18.

The Claddagh Irish Pub & Restaurant

5001 Monroe St. Suite R4

419-472-1414 | claddaghirishpubs.com/toledo

The Claddagh starts early with Kegs & Eggs. Bagpipers will come at 1pm, Irish Dancers will kick up the luck of the Irish all day, and live music by The Bridges, Mikes with Mics, Last Born Sons and DJ R. Come back on Saturday for more celebrations and live music from the Dave Carpenter Trio and Mile Marker One.

2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bowling Mixer

7-11pm. Friday, March 17.

Hosted by the Toledo Young Black Professionals

Bowlero Lanes

4398 Monroe St., 419-473-1257

Feeling lucky? Put it to good use and roll a strike at Bowlero Lanes. Join the Toledo Young Black Professionals for fun and St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Hensville

$5/advance. $10/at the door

4pm-midnight. Friday, March 17

406 Washington St.

419-720-6537 | hensville.com

Spread your wings in the Warehouse District for Hensville’s St. Patrick’s Day party. Enjoy live music, Irish food, drink specials and more all day long. Hit the massive bar and try some Irish Car Bombs or one of the 48 American or Irish beers on tap, including some green options! Munch on stuffed cabbage filled with lamb and beef, classic Reubens and Calcannon, cabbage cooked with bacon, steamed potatoes, cream and butter. At NINE, drink specials include Red & White Irish Sangria, Irish Car Bombs and an Irish Tap Takeover with some upscale Irish edibles.

Ye Old Durty Bird St. Paddy’s Day Celebration

Open at 11am Friday, March 17-1am March 18

2 S. St. Clair St.

419-243-2473 | yeolddurtybird.com

Featuring live music from Katys Randy Cat. From 8:30pm-12:30am, indulge in a Jiggs dinner, green beer and party throughout the night.

Authentic Ireland Cooking Class

7-9pm. Thursday, March 16. $65.

Dégagé Jazz Café

301 River Rd., Maumee

419-794-8205 ext. 3 | degagejazzcafe.com

Prep for St. Patrick’s Day by taking it easy, cooking an authentic Irish meal and filling up on the carbs to sustain you for the festivities. Chef Mike Lambert of Dégagé will show you how to prepare a delicious, traditional Jiggs Dinner.