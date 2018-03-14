Wine, Art & Bourbon in Waterville

Few things pair as well as art and alcohol. Care to mix bourbon, or wine, with local art?
Head to Grand Rapids for the 2018 Wine & Bourbon Tasting & Art Auction during Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual All That Glitters Gala.
Choose between wine or bourbon samples, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing, live art demonstrations, and a live and silent art auction featuring works by local artists.
$60 per person, includes your choice of wine or bourbon samples, dinner, and dancing. Sponsorship opportunities are available, see online for more details.
Doors at 5:30pm | Auctions at 8pm.
Saturday, April 7.
Nazareth Hall
21211 W. River Rd. | watervillechamber.com