Wine, Art & Bourbon in Waterville

Few things pair as well as art and alcohol. Care to mix bourbon, or wine, with local art?

Head to Grand Rapids for the 2018 Wine & Bourbon Tasting & Art Auction during Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual All That Glitters Gala.

Choose between wine or bourbon samples, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing, live art demonstrations, and a live and silent art auction featuring works by local artists.

$60 per person, includes your choice of wine or bourbon samples, dinner, and dancing. Sponsorship opportunities are available, see online for more details.

Doors at 5:30pm | Auctions at 8pm.

Saturday, April 7.

Nazareth Hall

21211 W. River Rd. | watervillechamber.com