If you can imagine a time in NW Ohio without Walt Churchill’s Market, you’re lying or incredibly old. An institution in the Toledo area, the grocery store celebrates its 100th birthday this month. As part of its celebration, the company has produced two 100th anniversary wines— a Riesling and a Cabernet Sauvignon. Pick both of them up while you’re sampling wines during their tasting event. Prices vary by tasting. 2-6pm. Saturday, April 15.

Walt Churchill’s Market

3320 Briarfield Blvd. | Maumee | 419-794-4000

waltchurchillsmarket.com