Forget cheese— the real question is, “What type of wine goes best with this cookie?” Find out during W.I.N.E. Down Wednesday: Girl Scout Edition. Attendees will nibble on cookies thoughtfully paired with fine wines, learn about the Girl Scouts and mingle with current, new and potential members of the Women’s Initiative of the United Way. Space is limited, reserve your spot by 11pm on Friday, March 17. 5:30-7:30pm Wednesday, March 22. $25/non-member + tasting. $20/member + tasting. $10/non-member, networking only. $5/member, networking only.

Zinful

218 Louisiana Ave. | Perrysburg

419-254-4677 | unitedwaytoledo.org/womensinitiative