Love sushi? Prepare yourself for a new way to roll when FUSIAN comes to town. The fast-casual sushi restaurant, opened by three friends from Columbus, unveils its first Toledo location March 1 at Secor Square. FUSIAN offers a simple menu where you can build your own roll or sushi bowl, picking from options like tofu, chicken, steak, and the usual suspects of tuna, salmon, crab and shrimp. Using fresh ingredients from local and regional suppliers, FUSIAN’s Toledo restaurant will be the fourth location for the franchise, following previous moves to Cincinnati and Dayton.

3504 Secor Rd. | 419-720-9500 | fusian.com