The Happiest Hours in Toledo

Whether for celebration or therapy, Happy Hours suggest “off the clock.” For solo drinkers or gossiping coworkers, happy hour is an afterwork sanctuary. Blow off a little steam, save a buck or two, and visit these locales for drink specials that go down easy with menu offerings to soak up enough booze so you can make it to round two— or three.

Daily

Mancy’s Bluewater Grille

461 W. Dussel Dr.

419-724-2583 | mancys.com

Sip on specials and soak up a sophisticated atmosphere with discounted food and drink on the patio and bar area all day, everyday. Three different martinis—berries and bubbles, extra olive martini and

apple—for $8. Nosh on selected menu items at reduced prices, like Bavarian pretzels (in the bar), and Belgian mussels with frites, $9 each.

Swig

219 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg

419-873-6223 | Swigrestaurant.com

Chic, contemporary bar fun, with different specials every day. Monday, discounted wings and chicken chunks. Tuesday brings back “old school” favorites, like pierogi fundido. Wednesday, two coneys and fries for $7. On the weekend, three random specials run Thursday through Sunday, plus weekly craft beer specials.

Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

7742 W. Bancroft St

419-841-7523 | toledostripletreat.com/ventura

Does tequila and cheese make you happy? From 3-6pm on Monday-Thursday, much on queso and chips for $.99. 11am-6pm on Monday-Saturday, take $.30 off margaritas and mixed drinks. 11am-9pm on Tuesday, margs are $2.75 plus tax.

The Distillery

4311 Heatherdowns Blvd

419-382-1444 | distillerytoledo.com

The Distillery’s your best for for getting drunk on a $10 bill. Everyday, noon-6pm, $2 PBR pints, $2.50 Labatt’s, $3.50 Fireball shots.From 5-6pm & 8-9pm, power hours offer $1.25 domestic bottles and well drinks. Lookout for deals on munchies throughout the week.

El Camino Real

2500 W. Sylvania Ave.

419-472-0700 | elcaminorealtoledo.com

Happy Hour: 3-5pm

Do you find happiness through margaritas and tacos? Taco Tuesday offers $1 tacos and $7 jumbo margaritas. The daily happy hour offers $3 small margaritas and $1.75 domestic bottles. On Wednesday, $18 margarita pitchers (enough for 5 glasses), on Thursday, $4 strawberry margaritas for Ladies Night.

El Vaquero

3302 Secor Rd

419-536-0471 |elvaquerorestaurants.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-close

​Monday: 12-oz margarita $3.99/lime and $4.25/flavor.

Tuesday: 32-oz draft $4.99/domestic and $7.49/imported, and domestic bottles $2.75.

Wednesday: half-pitcher margaritas $9.49/lime and $10.99/flavor.

Thursday: wine $3.75 a glass, pitchers draft $8.50/domestic and $12.99/imported.

Friday: full pitcher margaritas $15.99/lime and 16.99/flavor.

Saturday: 21oz margaritas $6.99/lime and $7.49/flavor.

Sunday: all Mexican bottles $3.75, and 32oz imported drafts are $7.39.

The Ottawa Tavern

1815 Adams St.

419-725-5483 | 1815 Adams St.

Happy Hour: $1 off all drinks from 4-7pm

Element 112

5735 N. Main St., Sylvania

419-517-1104 | Element112restaurant.com

Happy Hour: 5-6pm, daily & 9-10pm, Friday and Saturday

Live lux, on a discount, with a happy hour fit for a gourmand. Everyday, half priced house wines by the glass, beer and cocktails. On Monday, $35 family-style, three-course tasting menu, on Thursday, $1 oysters and half price beer.

MONDAY – THURSDAY

The Blarney Irish Pub

601 Monroe St.

419-418-2339 | theblarneyirishpub.com

Happy Hour: 2-7pm

Feel lucky with $.75 off all drinks. Specific specials daily, like $3.25 drafts on Monday, $2.50 well drinks on Tuesday, $1.75 domestic beers on Wednesday and $3.50 selected martinis on Thursday for Ladies Night.

Mutz

27 Broadway St.

419-243-1302 | mbaybrew.com

Happy Hour: 3:30-7pm

Best for craft brew enthusiasts. Mutz, a part of Maumee Bay Brewing Company, offers $6.50 pitchers on Monday and Wednesday, $3 pints on Tuesday, and $6.50 growler fills on Thursday.

Table Forty 4

610 Monroe St.

419-725-0044 | tablefortyfour.com

Happy Hour: 3:30-7pm

$2 domestic bottles, $3 imported bottles, $5 glasses of wine and $5 well mixed drinks. On Wednesday, with specials such as $1 off drafts, $6 martinis and a $5 All American burger with fries.

Zia’s

20 Main St., Toledo

419-697-4559 | ziasrestaurant.com

Happy Hour: 5-9pm Monday-Thursday, 5-6:30pm, Friday, 4-6:30pm Saturday, and 4-9pm Sunday.

Enjoy personal pizzas (cheese or one topping) for $5.95, or start off your meal with a half-priced appetizer. Drinks specials include Italian margaritas and house wines for $3.95, Italian martinis, well martinis and manhattans for $4.95, Labatt Blue drafts for $1.95 and all other drafts for $2.50.

MONDAY – FRIDAY

Doc Watson’s

1515 S. Byrne Road

419-389-6003 | docwatsonstoledo.com

Happy Hour: 2-6pm

Prep for Monday’s 7-9pm trivia with hearty specials, like $1 off craft beer, $1.75 domestic cans and bottles, $2 well liquor. On Thursday, $1 off burgers and Doc’s cocktails from the drink menu.

Bronze Boar

20 S. Huron St.

419-244-2627 | bronzeboar.com

Happy Hour: 2:30-9pm

Downtown and thirsty? Sit back, relax and enjoy a beer for $.50 off. Note: This special excludes event nights and baseball games.

Bar 145

5305 Monroe St

419-593-0073 | bar145toledo.com

Happy Hour: 3-6pm

Bar 145’s creative offerings are made affordable. $2 domestic beer bottles, $5 for house wines, the cocktail of the month and select martinis, and half off signature drinks, like The Angry Bird (Angry Orchard cider, lemon and mint infused vodka, cinnamon and a few secret ingredients), and select appetizers. On Wednesdays, spend $5 each on burgers and martinis. Our advice? Arrive early. This deal has a cult following.

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

953 Phillips Ave

419-476-4154 | mancys.com

Happy Hour: 3-6pm

$1.50 for 12 oz Labatt & Bud Light, $2 for domestic beer bottles, and $3 margaritas. In addition, enjoy a new, all-day “nightly bar special” Monday-Saturday, like fall-off-the-porch iced tea for $4.95 on Monday and featured craft label beers for $3 on Saturday.

5th Street Pub

105 W. 5th St., Perrysburg | 5577 Monroe St., Sylvania

419-931-9933 | 419-517-5311

5thstreetpub.com

Happy Hour: 3-6pm

$2 off signature drinks, $1 off draft beers and $4 off bottles of wine. After 10pm, enjoy a specialty pizza and a pitcher of beer for $20. Thursday Ladies Night has $5 martinis and margherita pizza at half price from 5pm-1am.

Granite City Food & Brewery

2300 Village Dr. West, Maumee

419-878-9050 | gcfb.com

Happy Hour: 3-7pm

In the bar and patio area only, enjoy Granite City’s crafted 20oz brews for $3, premium house cocktails for $4, and glasses of wine at $5.. Hungry? Nosh on select appetizers for only $5.

Bar Louie

5001 Monroe St. | 4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg

Toledo: 567-318-1050 | Perrysburg: 419-874-9774 | barlouie.com

Happy Hour: 4-7pm

$3.25 draft beers, $4.25 glasses of wine, $5.25 martinis, plus select appetizers and flatbread half off. The $1 Tuesday burger special is unrivaled— add the fixins’ for a few extra cents and enjoy a hambuger, turkey, salmon, or portabello burger. Hey, maybe hit up a $5 Tuesday movie at the cinema to round out the evening.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S. St. Clair St.

419-243-2473 | yeoldedurtybird.com

Happy Hour: 4-7pm

Got that summertime thirst? Take $.75 off a cold draft beer or $1 off a frozen drink.

Tea Tree Asian Bistro

4100 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg

419-874-8828 | TeaTreeAsianBistro.com

Happy Hour: 4:30-6:30

$2.50 for 16oz drafts, $4 for 22oz drafts, and $7 martinis. Pair with half priced sushi after 5pm very Tuesday and Thursday, with bottles of wine are half off on Thursday.

Treo Restaurant

5703 Main St., Sylvania

419-882-2266 | treosylvania.com

Happy Hour: 5-7pm

Sip on a brew and sway to the sound of live local musicians at Treo’s One2 Lounge with select appetizers for $5, house martinis at $5 and half priced draft beers.

MONDAY – SATURDAY

Sakura Japanese Steakhouse

5294 Monroe St.

419-842-1300 | sakuratoledo.com

Happy Hour: 4-6pm

All appetizers are half price. On Friday and Saturday, sushi rolls are half price from 9:30-11:30pm.

TUESDAY – SATURDAY

Revolution Grille

5333 Monroe St.

419-841-0066 | revolutiongrille.com

Happy Hour: 4-6pm & 9pm-close (in the bar)

$3 Jackie O’s cans, $5 flatbreads and simple burgers (lettuce, tomato and onion), $7 handcrafted cocktails and wine by the glass.

THURSDAY

Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer

1516 Adams St.

419-243-6675 | Manhattanstoledo.com

Happy Hour: 4-7pm

Buy-one-get-one-half-off-special on any Pub ‘N Cheer menu item. Also, $2.50 well drinks, $2 domestic beers, $3 craft and imported beer and glasses of wine, and $4 select martinis.

FRIDAY

Black Forest Café

3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon

419-593-0092 | blackforestcafe.net

Happy Hour: 3-5pm

Black Forest Café brings us a little closer to Germany with beautiful architecture and authentic cuisine. Make the German experience “wunderbar” with $1 off draft and bottled beverages and $1 off a new, special food item, like the Schweinshaxe (Smoked Ham Shanks) or Sweet and Sour Meatballs.

SUNDAY – THURSDAY

Real Seafood Company

22 Main St. | 888-456-3463

RealSeafoodCoToledo.com

Happy Hour: 4-10pm, (drink specials end at 9pm) Sunday-Thursday. 4-6:30pm, Friday-Saturday.

$4.95 5oz glasses of wine and $5.95 house martinis and margaritas. $2 Labatt Blue Light draft, $4 for all other drafts. Food specials include appetizers, sandwiches, $1.75 oysters, and more.

SUNDAY – THURSDAY

Mancy’s Italian Grill

5453 Monroe St.

419-882-9229 | mancys.com

Happy Hour: 3-6pm, Sunday-Friday, in bar and lounge only.

Try out select martinis, like the barrel-aged Manhattan for $8, or the breezeway martini for $6, and wine on tap for $5. Munch on the mussels and traditional margherita pizza for $6 or melted fontina for $5. On Wednesday, martinis are $5.