Mix and mingle as you try decadent chocolates and wines at Sylvania Area Family Services’ event, The Chocolate and Wine Affair. This sweet occasion will offer a silent auction, mystery bags and fun prizes. Ages 13+. Age appropriate drinks available for anyone under 21. $25. 6-9pm Saturday February 24.

Sylvania Area Family Services

5440 Marshall Rd., Sylvania

sylvaniaareafamilyservices.org