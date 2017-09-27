Sushi 101 with Chef Joe of Kyoto Ka

We love sushi, but we aren’t always sure if we are eating it right. How much wasabi is too much? Do we seriously just stuff our mouth with the biggest bite we can handle? What’s that ginger for?

Since Kyoto Ka just won the Best Lunch Special in the Toledo City Paper’s 2016 Dining Guide and will celebrate nine years of successful business on November 1, we think they know a thing or two about the art of this trendy meal.

To make sure we’re rolling with the pros, we asked Chef Joe, owner of Kyoto Ka, the best ways to enjoy sushi.

TCP: What’s the biggest rookie mistake sushi eaters can make?

Chef Joe: Eating ginger with sushi— not after the sushi.

Is there a certain order for consuming sushi?

I recommend starting with the mild tasting fish and working your way up to the stronger tasting fish.

What’s the proper etiquette for dipping sauce for rolls? Is dipping OK or do rolls not need sauce?

Use a light amount of soy sauce with your roll or sushi so you can taste the fish. Some rolls come with a certain type of sauce on them (such as mayo base or oil base), so it is best not to add soy sauce with those rolls.

Is it rude to roll your chopsticks together?

In low quality establishments rolling chopsticks might be commonplace because they offer poor quality, disposable chopsticks.

What’s up with all the ginger?

Ginger is meant to be eaten after each piece of sushi as a palate cleanser, and clear out the flavor from that piece of sushi and prepare you for the full flavor of the next piece.

Sometimes I load up my bites with wasabi because I love the spice. Is that the wrong way to eat sushi?

Traditionally, sushi contains enough wasabi with the fish and rice so it isn’t really needed. Rolls normally don’t have wasabi added to it, so it is really personal preference.

Can you use your fingers to eat sushi, or is that a big no-no?

Nigiri (sushi) is meant to be picked up with your fingers and dipped into soy sauce. Make sure you dip the fish part into the soy sauce, not the rice.

What’s the difference between sashimi and sushi?

Sashimi is one of many types of sushi. Sashimi is a slice of fish without rice, whereas sushi is sliced fish on top of rice. Maki (roll) is basically a combination of rice, nori (dried seaweed) and fish.

If someone hates seafood but wants to hang out with their friends eating sushi, do they have options or should they just stay home?

Sushi can be made with vegetables or meat like sliced seared steak. Seafood is a major part of sushi, but it isn’t the only option.

What’s your best tip for sushi eaters in Toledo?

Don’t hesitate to ask chefs at sushi bars any questions. Most sushi chefs will give you an answer to the best of their knowledge. A couple tips I can give people is don’t use too much soy sauce, dip nigiri (sushi) fish end first and not the rice, ginger is meant to be eaten after each sushi piece to clean your palate, and lastly, be friendly, sushi chefs will appreciate it.

