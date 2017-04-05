You might not meet your romantic dream date, but at least you’ll learn some handy cooking skills as Foodology offers their first Singles Cooking event. With the focus on steamy Mexican cuisine, you’ll learn your way around a kitchen knife as you slice fresh meats and veggies in a room full of other lonely hearts. The menu consists of fresh guacamole and salsa, tortilla soup, beef and chicken fajitas and tequila frosting desserts! Bring margaritas if you like (maybe enough for two) Coffee and water will be provided. This session is 18+ only. Reserve your tickets in advance. 6-8:30pm. Friday, April 7. $35.

Foodology

2059 W. Laskey Blvd | 567-970-7100

foodologytoledo.com