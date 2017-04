Scotch is made for one thing only— to be enjoyed. For those who can savor the flavor, join V Collection and Chef Chris Nixon of Element 112 for Table for Twelve: Scotch & Nosh. Tour Scotland by tasting scotch from six regions, each perfectly paired with a traditional dish. Seating is limited to 12 people, so reserve your spot in advance. $150. 6:30-9:30pm. Thursday, April 20.

V Collection

5630 Main St. | Sylvania

419-517-0508 | vcollectiononline.com