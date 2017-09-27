Pumpernickel’s Deli and Cafe now serving breakfast

The Old West End’s cozy Pumpernickel’s Deli and Cafe has made a name for itself with delicious and wholesome soups, sandwiches and salads. Foodies will be glad to know that Pumpernickel’s now serves breakfast. From 9am-1pm, Wednesday through Friday, and 9am-3pm on Saturday, stop by for traditional American breakfast favorites, like three-egg omelettes, skillets, pancakes, waffles, French Toast, combo plates, egg sandwiches and more.

2489 Collingwood Blvd. near Delaware

419-244-2255 | facebook.com/PumpernickelsToledo