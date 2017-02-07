Prohibition Party at The Paula Brown Pub

. February 21, 2017.
Embrace your inner gangster with The Pub at Paula Brown Shop’s Prohibition Party. Bask in the elegance and danger of the period when liquor was illegal, by sipping on jazz-inspired cocktails. Nibble hand-pressed hors d’oeuvres and do the Charleston to live music by Ramona Collins and the Ben Maloney Trio. Dress in era-appropriate outfits, or not. You didn’t hear it from us, but the password to get in is “Paula sent me.” 6-10pm. Thursday, February 23. $20/per person.

The Pub at Paula Brown Shop | 912 Monroe St.
419-241-8100 | paulabrownshop.com