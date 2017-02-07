Embrace your inner gangster with The Pub at Paula Brown Shop’s Prohibition Party. Bask in the elegance and danger of the period when liquor was illegal, by sipping on jazz-inspired cocktails. Nibble hand-pressed hors d’oeuvres and do the Charleston to live music by Ramona Collins and the Ben Maloney Trio. Dress in era-appropriate outfits, or not. You didn’t hear it from us, but the password to get in is “Paula sent me.” 6-10pm. Thursday, February 23. $20/per person.

The Pub at Paula Brown Shop | 912 Monroe St.

419-241-8100 | paulabrownshop.com