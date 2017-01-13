The “chipotle format” thrives with Italian flavors at Pete’s Piadina Grille, serving up the freshest, made-to-order foods. Chuck Salmon, owner of two local, fast-fresh Hot Head Burritos, opened the Grille taking pride in daily prepared food, with no freezer or fryer on premise. Pete’s Piadina Grille offers Italian street food made with the flat bread, piadina, with endless varieties, from the traditional piadina wrap to a piazone (folded like a calzone) and the enticing piadizza (a flat pizza). The menu also features classic favorites like pasta, salads and breadsticks and a large selection of dressings, pestos and toppings.

Online ordering available

Pete's Piadina Grille, 10000 US Rt 20 Unit C, Rossford (in front of Meijer)

419-872-1770 | petespiadinagrille.com