Get all your vegetables from the Perrysburg Farmers Market. This fantastic weekly event in downtown Perrysburg offers a wide selection of farm fresh vegetables, perennials, annuals, herbs, baked goods, gifts and other delights. Live music will accompany your browse through assortments of nature-grown delicacies. Food trucks will be available. Check out the website if you’re interested in becoming a vendor. Rain or shine. 3-8pm.

Thursdays, May 11-October 12.

Downtown Perrysburg

140 E. Indiana Ave. | Perrysburg

419-874-9147 | perrysburg-farmers-market.com