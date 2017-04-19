Take a forty-minute drive from Toledo to Tecumseh, Michigan and visit Evans Street

Station, a family-owned, gourmet, New American-cuisine restaurant that opened in the town’s old fire station in 2001. Now, the award-winning restaurant welcomes back their original chef, Kelly Johnson. A member of the family, Chef Kelly helped develop Evans Street’s culinary philosophy and commitment to using fresh ingredients and making everything in-house, from scratch. As Chef Kelly and his team revamp the restaurant’s menu, patrons can look forward to throwback favorites, like rack of lamb with garlic-jalapeno-mint jam and his rustic Caesar salad. 110 S. Evans St., Tecumseh, MI.

517-424-5555. evansstreetstation.com