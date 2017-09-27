Oktober’s Brewing at the Black Cloister Brewing Company

Friends, Germans, countrymen, lend me your lederhosen… it’s time for Oktoberfest at the Black Cloister Brewing Company. Celebrate Germany’s most famous party with a full day of food, music, dancers, German wines and, of course, plenty of beer. Black Cloister is closing down Monroe St. in front of their building and pitching a heated tent, bringing in food from Black Forest Cafe, and serving authentic German pizza (yes, it’s a thing) called Flammkuchen. $5 entry into the heated tent, or buy their $20 Oktoberfest T-shirt for VIP entry and 10 percent off all food orders at their brewpub for a year. Noon-Midnight. Saturday, October 7.

Black Cloister Brewing Company

619 Monroe St. | 419-214-1500 | blackcloister.com

