Napa Cellars Wine Dinner at Ciao! March 21

A fine dinner is (usually) never complete without delicious wine pairings. Dine at Ciao! on March 21 for the Napa

Cellars Wine Dinner— a delectable five-course meal with each dish paired with wine by vintner Joe Shirley. Courses include Pan Seared Scallops, Heirloom Tomatoes and Roasted Beet Salad, Pretzel-Crusted Halibut, Cabernet Marinated Grilled Wagyu Flank Steak, finishing with Strawberry Cake. Reservations required. $69.99. 6pm Wednesday, March 21.

Ciao!, 6064 Monroe St.

888-456-3463

ciaorestaurant.com/napa-cellars-wine-dinner