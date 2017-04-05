Mobile Meals of Toledo presents “Whip It Up International: Student Chefs Feeding Hungry Kids In Our Community.” A casual dining experience inspired from around the world, take a trip as Owens and Penta Culinary students prepare signature dishes from nine countries including Ireland, Italy, Lebanon and Mexico. Sample foods and enjoy live entertainment, while sipping cocktails from a cash bar. Special musical performance by El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico, Ardán Academy of Irish Dance and Naach by Aha. $50. 6-9pm. Friday, April 21.

Owens Community College Centre for Fine and Performing Arts

30335 Oregon Rd. | 67-661-2787 | mobilemeals.woofu.com